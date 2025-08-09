Pay Thai car tax in minutes with new app: DLT (video)

Paying your annual car tax just got a whole lot easier—and you won’t even have to leave the sofa.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT), in partnership with Krungthai Bank, has launched a groundbreaking service allowing drivers to pay their annual vehicle tax via the Pao Tang app. Officials say the move will save time, cut travel costs, and make the process as simple as tapping a screen.

Speaking at the DLT’s 84th anniversary celebration yesterday, August 8, Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote hailed the initiative as a leap forward in public service innovation.

“Our goal is to give people the convenience they deserve while improving efficiency in tax collection and service delivery.”

The app allows users to complete the entire payment process online, with tax marks delivered directly to their homes via Thai Post. While waiting for delivery, drivers can display a temporary tax mark on the app for up to 15 days.

With more than 40 million users already on Pao Tang, officials expect the service to significantly boost revenue and compliance.

DLT Director-General Jirut Visanjit said that the system supports the government’s push for digital public services, reducing paperwork, travel, and costs. It follows the successful rollout of an international driving permit application service through the app in December last year, which has already processed over 51,000 permits.

Krungthai Bank CEO Payong Srivanich said the project forms part of the Thailand Open Digital Platform strategy, aimed at improving public service access, safety, and equity.

“We’re committed to making sure all citizens can access government services easily, wherever they are.”

The DLT and Krungthai Bank are now developing an online driver’s licence renewal service for launch by 2026. The first phase will cover private cars with up to seven passengers and motorcycles before expanding to other vehicles. Plans also include an e-Service system for electronic vehicle registration to cut the use of temporary red plates, reported KhaoSod.

A future update will integrate the licence renewal process with a digital health check system, further streamlining the experience for drivers. Officials say these developments represent a major step towards a fully digital transport service network, supporting Thailand’s broader vision for sustainable, tech-driven public services.