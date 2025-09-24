Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago

Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

Thai parents are seeking an investigation into the death of their missing daughter, whose remains were recently identified after 12 years. A DNA test confirmed that a skeleton discovered in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok belonged to her.

The missing woman, Phawinee “Kae” Kortaisong, was reported missing in 2013 at the age of 23. An only child, she had become the family’s breadwinner after graduating from university in her home province of Buriram.

Kae later relocated to work at a factory in the Laem Chabang area of Chon Buri but eventually lost contact with her parents. Concerned, her father went to her rented room in Chon Buri, where he found all her important documents and belongings still in place.

He then approached two men closely connected to Kae, her long-term boyfriend and a man she had recently met at work. Both denied any knowledge of her disappearance.

A friend later told the family that she had picked Kae up from her rented room and dropped her off on the side of a motorway heading towards Bangkok at Kae’s request. That was the last time anyone heard from her.

Photo via Ejan

Desperate for answers, Kae’s family sought help from the Mirror Foundation. The organisation arranged DNA comparisons with 15 unidentified bodies recovered in Chon Buri and nearby provinces, including Chachoengsao, Rayong, and Chanthaburi, but none matched.

The foundation persisted with the case. Earlier this year, officials compared the family’s DNA with records of unidentified bodies across the country, aided by improvements in the national DNA database maintained by the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

The results revealed a match: Kae’s DNA corresponded to that of an unidentified woman whose skeleton was found in April 2014 on an abandoned plot of land in Lat Krabang. Locals searching for rats in the area had stumbled across the remains.

Authorities suspect Kae may have been murdered and left at the site. Her parents are now pressing for a renewed investigation to uncover the truth and bring justice for their daughter.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.