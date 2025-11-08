Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge

Big brands focus on seamless shopping to drive festive sales boost

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 8, 2025, 2:17 PM
50 1 minute read
Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Standard

Major retailers in Thailand are ramping up 11.11 campaigns with omnichannel strategies to boost year-end consumer spending and reclaim lost sales.

As the final quarter of the year kicks into gear, November has become a high-stakes battleground for Thailand’s leading retailers. With consumer spending still lagging, major department stores and specialty chains are pushing their 11.11 campaigns to new heights, deploying fully integrated omnichannel strategies to capture every baht before the year-end festival rush.

Retail giants are no longer focused solely on slashing prices. The emphasis has shifted to delivering seamless, multi-platform shopping experiences backed by deep customer insights.

Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of ประชาชาติธุรกิจ

Central Retail Group is leading the charge with its Central – Robinson 11.11 Sale 2025, built around the theme Great Deals, Perfect Items. The campaign targets value-conscious shoppers while also addressing specific consumer needs. More than just markdowns, the promotion spans Central and Robinson stores, the Central App, Chat & Shop services, and social commerce channels like the Central TikTok Shop, where livestreaming is used to convert views into real-time sales.

The Mall Group has countered with its 11.11 Super Day Super Deal campaign, running from October 31 to November 12. Leveraging the power of its M Card loyalty programme and credit card partnerships, the campaign spans outlets such as The Mall Life Store, Emporium, EmQuartier, M Sphere, and Paragon.

In-store promotions feature discounts and cashback offers up to 10%, a Shock Deal 1+1 on over 200 products, and a one-day-only 1,100 M Point bonus on November 11 for M Card holders. The strategy aims to revive foot traffic and bolster in-store sales with strong reward incentives.

Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of กรุงเทพธุรกิจ

Specialty retailers are also capitalising on the 11.11 momentum. Found & Found, a popular beauty retailer specialising in Japanese and Korean imports, launched its 11.11 Found WOW Sale. The brand has expanded its reach across all major e-commerce platforms, including Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop, while embracing community commerce, according to The Nation.

Related Articles

Influencers and key opinion leaders (KOLs) are being enlisted to curate shopping baskets and generate real-time content to spark impulse buys.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge | Thaiger Business News

Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge

16 seconds ago
Ang Thong reels as worst flood in decades hits homes and hospital (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ang Thong reels as worst flood in decades hits homes and hospital (video)

24 minutes ago
Anutin promises to dissolve Parliament within 120 days | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin promises to dissolve Parliament within 120 days

42 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism tax stalled again despite 11 billion baht potential | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand’s tourism tax stalled again despite 11 billion baht potential

1 hour ago
UK lifts travel warning as Trat tourism gears up for rebound | Thaiger Tourism News

UK lifts travel warning as Trat tourism gears up for rebound

2 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party faces axe over student aide salary scandal | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party faces axe over student aide salary scandal

3 hours ago
Pattaya preps for 5 billion baht Tomorrowland 2026 fest | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya preps for 5 billion baht Tomorrowland 2026 fest

3 hours ago
Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips

3 hours ago
Teen lured and beaten in Pattaya alley after online setup | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen lured and beaten in Pattaya alley after online setup

4 hours ago
Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop

4 hours ago
School bus overturns in northern Thailand, students injured | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

School bus overturns in northern Thailand, students injured

4 hours ago
Power outages to hit 33 areas across Greater Bangkok today | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power outages to hit 33 areas across Greater Bangkok today

5 hours ago
Tropical storm Kalmaegi batters Thailand with heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Tropical storm Kalmaegi batters Thailand with heavy rain

5 hours ago
Thai charter reform at risk as border tensions take focus | Thaiger Politics News

Thai charter reform at risk as border tensions take focus

21 hours ago
Thai man saves 5 year old girl from drowning and uncovers family abuse | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man saves 5 year old girl from drowning and uncovers family abuse

21 hours ago
Boyfriend vanishes after woman found dead in Bangkok room | Thaiger Bangkok News

Boyfriend vanishes after woman found dead in Bangkok room

22 hours ago
Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel

22 hours ago
Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket

22 hours ago
Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport

23 hours ago
Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam

23 hours ago
Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht

23 hours ago
Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market | Thaiger Phuket News

Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market

1 day ago
Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon

1 day ago
Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured

1 day ago
Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | Thaiger Politics News

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife

1 day ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 8, 2025, 2:17 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.