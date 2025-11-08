Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge

Major retailers in Thailand are ramping up 11.11 campaigns with omnichannel strategies to boost year-end consumer spending and reclaim lost sales.

As the final quarter of the year kicks into gear, November has become a high-stakes battleground for Thailand’s leading retailers. With consumer spending still lagging, major department stores and specialty chains are pushing their 11.11 campaigns to new heights, deploying fully integrated omnichannel strategies to capture every baht before the year-end festival rush.

Retail giants are no longer focused solely on slashing prices. The emphasis has shifted to delivering seamless, multi-platform shopping experiences backed by deep customer insights.

Central Retail Group is leading the charge with its Central – Robinson 11.11 Sale 2025, built around the theme Great Deals, Perfect Items. The campaign targets value-conscious shoppers while also addressing specific consumer needs. More than just markdowns, the promotion spans Central and Robinson stores, the Central App, Chat & Shop services, and social commerce channels like the Central TikTok Shop, where livestreaming is used to convert views into real-time sales.

The Mall Group has countered with its 11.11 Super Day Super Deal campaign, running from October 31 to November 12. Leveraging the power of its M Card loyalty programme and credit card partnerships, the campaign spans outlets such as The Mall Life Store, Emporium, EmQuartier, M Sphere, and Paragon.

In-store promotions feature discounts and cashback offers up to 10%, a Shock Deal 1+1 on over 200 products, and a one-day-only 1,100 M Point bonus on November 11 for M Card holders. The strategy aims to revive foot traffic and bolster in-store sales with strong reward incentives.

Specialty retailers are also capitalising on the 11.11 momentum. Found & Found, a popular beauty retailer specialising in Japanese and Korean imports, launched its 11.11 Found WOW Sale. The brand has expanded its reach across all major e-commerce platforms, including Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop, while embracing community commerce, according to The Nation.

Influencers and key opinion leaders (KOLs) are being enlisted to curate shopping baskets and generate real-time content to spark impulse buys.