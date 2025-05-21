Grab wars: Bangkok taxi drivers threaten airport chaos

Fuming taxi drivers vowed to bring chaos to Bangkok’s skies and streets, threatening to blockade Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Government House if the PM doesn’t scrap Grab’s airport access.

Tempers flared at Government House today, May 21, as more than 50 furious cabbies rallied outside Gate 5, demanding an end to what they call “unfair favouritism” towards Grab drivers at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Led by Worapol Kamkhuntod, head of the Association of Professional Drivers of Public Taxi Vehicles, the protesters slammed the government’s support for ride-hailing apps, accusing officials of betraying Thai taxi drivers.

“If the government chooses Grab, it’s treason. Grab is not a Thai company. Why are they getting all the benefits while we suffer?”

The group called on Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit to immediately revoke two ministerial regulations they claim are skewed in favour of corporate interests, one legalising small hire cars, and the other greenlighting e-hailing services like Grab.

Worapol claimed the decision to let Grab set up official pick-up points at Thailand’s main airport is destroying the livelihoods of traditional drivers.

“Airports are the windows to our country. When tourists get scammed or have bad experiences, taxi drivers are always blamed, even if it’s not us. It ruins our reputation.”

The protesters argue that platforms like Grab, backed by foreign tech giants, are gutting the traditional taxi trade with free apps and deep-pocketed promotions, a move they say undercuts working-class drivers, reported Amarin TV.

“This isn’t about politics,” said Worapol. “It’s about survival. The government promised us dignity and fair work. Now they’ve sold us out to the apps.”

The group has issued a stark ultimatum: ban Grab from Suvarnabhumi, or face total disruption. If no action is taken, they say, the next step could be road blockades at the entrances and exits of the airport itself.

As tensions mount, all eyes are on the Prime Minister’s office to see whether the government will back down, or call the cabbies’ bluff.