DHL powers up Thailand’s first solar-run logistics hub

Thailand has taken a major step toward green logistics as DHL opened its first fully solar-powered facility, aiming to boost sustainable trade in Southeast Asia.

The new Bangna Sustainable Logistics Centre, launched by DHL Supply Chain Thailand, is the logistics giant’s first global facility powered entirely by on-site solar energy. Backed by a 1.39 billion baht investment, the site showcases Thailand’s growing appeal as a green trade gateway amid shifting global supply chain dynamics.

“This isn’t just about efficiency; sustainability is no longer a buzzword. It’s a business necessity,” said Hendrik Venter, CEO of DHL Supply Chain.

He added that Thailand’s proactive renewable energy policies, skilled workforce, and green focus made it the ideal place to lead the charge.

As part of its Strategy 2030, DHL aims to become the Green Logistics of Choice, with the Bangna facility offering carbon-conscious customers a practical path to lower emissions. The site is designed for clients targeting science-based emission goals and provides full warehouse operations powered by solar.

Venter also pointed to recent global trade shifts, including rising US trade barriers, as an opportunity for DHL and its customers to make smarter, more sustainable supply chain choices. Using artificial intelligence, DHL is now able to provide predictive analytics and geopolitical risk assessments to help businesses stay ahead of disruptions.

“A true supply chain strategy needs to look beyond boardrooms. It means placing inventory closer to demand centres, adopting multi-sourcing, and preparing for the unexpected.”

Thailand’s central location and infrastructure give it a competitive edge in becoming a logistics and e-commerce powerhouse, with firms increasingly distributing inventory across various sites to build resilience and agility.

Javier Bilbao, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Asia-Pacific, called for more investment in infrastructure, innovation, and talent across the region to keep pace with global demand. He also encouraged greater regional alignment to sharpen ASEAN’s collective advantage.

Steve Walker, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster, said that the new facility includes chilled, controlled-temperature, and free-trade zones. Automation and robotics are fully integrated, and the centre connects directly to DHL’s Bangkok airport air hub for smooth multimodal transport, according to Bangkok Post.

The site is expected to hit full capacity next year, with DHL already eyeing expansion.