Bangkok and Koh Samui lead Europe’s summer getaways

Thailand remains top destination for 2 years, with ongoing tourism efforts

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Photo courtesy of TTG Asia

Thailand has once again emerged as the number one summer destination for European tourists, with Bangkok topping the charts as the most popular spot. The country has held this coveted title for the past two years, according to a survey by the online booking platform Agoda.

The survey revealed that a significant number of European visitors to Thailand hail from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Spain, with an increasing interest in the country from other European nations.

“When Europe reaches summer, it’s a golden opportunity for tourism in Asian countries, especially Thailand,” said Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikan Wattanachan, commenting on the findings.

“Our country has been the most searched destination for two years, and the government continues to boost tourism through year-long activities.”

Photo of Sasikan Wattanachan courtesy of The Nation

The survey also highlighted a rise in hotel searches for Thailand, with notable increases from Greece (up 67%), the Czech Republic (up 26%), and Poland (up 16%).

These figures reflect a growing interest in Thailand as a must-visit summer hotspot, with Europeans increasingly flocking to its shores for a taste of the country’s vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and world-class hospitality.

While Bangkok remains the favourite destination for European travellers, the island of Koh Samui has seen a surge in popularity, particularly following the release of HBO’s hit show The White Lotus, which prominently featured both Samui and Phuket.

This international exposure has significantly boosted interest in these Thai islands, attracting a wave of Western travellers eager to experience the locations seen on-screen.

Photo courtesy of Toucan takes off

Despite a slight drop in overall international arrivals to Thailand in 2025, with a 2.7% decline from the previous year, there has been a positive spike in short-haul tourist arrivals.

From May 26 to June 1, Thailand saw a 29.3% increase in visitors from neighbouring countries like Malaysia, South Korea, China, and Singapore, alongside a 9.6% rise in long-haul arrivals, reported Bangkok Post.

Photo of Lamai Beach on Koh Samui courtesy of Koh Planner

“Tourism remains a vital part of Thailand’s economy,” Sasikan added. “We are continuing to create exciting year-round events to attract even more visitors, making sure Thailand stays at the top of the list for European summer travel.”

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

