Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute

An app-based motorcycle taxi rider damaged his passenger’s mobile phone after she questioned a camera on his helmet, fearing he was secretly recording her.

The female passenger, identified only as Plammy, shared CCTV footage of the incident on her TikTok account, @plammyyaa_, in an attempt to seek compensation. The video was later removed due to community restrictions.

Plammy’s story quickly went viral among Thai TikTok users, prompting her to give an interview to KhaoSod for further details. She revealed that she had booked a trip from her accommodation to her workplace through a ride-hailing application.

During the journey, Plammy noticed a camera on the rider’s helmet and asked whether it was recording the traffic behind or the passenger. She admitted that her shirt on the day was revealing, so she was worried that the footage might be leaked.

According to Plammy, the rider became angry, insisting that the camera was not recording her. He reportedly sped up and pulled into a petrol station mid-journey to resolve the matter with her.

The two were engaged in a heated argument, and the rider grabbed Plammy’s phone and repeatedly threw it on the ground. Witnesses intervened, which allowed the rider to escape on his motorcycle.

Plammy added that he also denied responsibility for her broken phone before leaving the scene. She reported the case to Phrakanong Police Station and shared her story on TikTok to seek justice.

Yesterday, October 15, the rider turned himself in at the police station. He claimed he felt insulted, believing she implied he installed the camera to film her breasts, which caused him to lose his temper.

He admitted shouting “shut up” at her, but said he did not intend it harshly, only to stop her talking so he could concentrate on driving. However, when he pulled over at the petrol station to show her the camera footage, he noticed she was recording him and lost control of his emotions.

The rider said he later calmed down and intended to apologise, but received a call from the police before he could do so. He expressed regret, admitting his behaviour was unacceptable and insisted the camera was never intended to record anyone.

Police have charged the rider with assault and property damage, offences that carry a penalty of up to six months in prison and a fine of 60,000 baht.

Plammy is seeking 40,000 baht in compensation. The rider has agreed to pay 10,000 baht immediately, another 10,000 baht before the court date, with the method of payment for the remaining 20,000 baht to be decided by the court.