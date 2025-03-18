Thailand halves visa-free stay to curb illegal business activities

Thailand halves visa-free stay to curb illegal business activities
Thailand plans to shorten the visa-free stay period from 60 to 30 days to mitigate the misuse of the visa exemption programme by illegal businesses. This decision follows a principle agreement among relevant government officials, as reported by the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong indicated that the Foreign Ministry has acknowledged the issue, which has been a topic of extensive discussion among stakeholders recently. The consensus is to reduce the stay period for citizens from countries with visa exemptions, although further details are pending before the regulation is formally amended.

Since July last year, the Thai government has permitted passport holders from 93 countries to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days for tourism, an increase from the previous 57 countries. Despite this, tourism operators have raised concerns, as long-haul visitors typically remain for 14 to 21 days, while short-haul travellers average less than two weeks or around seven days.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents has expressed worries to the ministry about the rising number of foreigners engaging in illegal work or business activities. The Thai Hotels Association attributes this partly to the illegal rental of condos on a daily basis.

Responding to a former Phuket Parliament member’s call to reduce the visa-free period, Natthriya Thaweevong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, stated that the ministry has directed the Tourism Department to strictly enforce the Tourism Business and Tourist Guide Act.

A special joint operational centre, including the Tourism Department and Tourist Police, is active in investigating illegal activities in Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, and Bangkok.

The department revoked the licences of 40 companies last year due to unauthorised changes in directors and shareholding structures, disqualifying them from operating tourism businesses. In Phuket, licences for 15 tour companies were revoked. Additionally, a Thai committee member of a tour company was registered under five different company names, reported Bangkok Post.

