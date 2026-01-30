Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats

Thailand is undertaking its most comprehensive expatriate policy overhaul in decades, introducing reforms across business law, visa regulations, property ownership, and civil rights that collectively aim to position the country as Southeast Asia’s premier destination for foreign residents and investors.

Announced progressively throughout 2024 and early 2025, these reforms respond to regional competition for foreign talent and investment, particularly as neighbouring countries like Vietnam and Malaysia enhance their own expatriate frameworks.

Reformations in Thailand to attract global expats

Business law reforms open new doors for investors

The government is amending the Foreign Business Act (FBA) to remove barriers for foreign investors, with plans under review to allow 100% foreign ownership in select business sectors. Particularly, technology, innovation, and service industries are marking a significant departure from Thailand’s long-held protectionist approach.

As of the end of 2023, Thailand’s FDI Regulatory Restrictiveness Index stood at 0.2397 (where 0 represents fully open and 1 represents fully closed), placing it behind regional peers like Vietnam (0.141), India (0.212), and even Kenya (0.231). The planned changes aim to improve Thailand’s FDI ranking by attracting more transparent, legitimate foreign investment.

Foreign entrepreneurs who previously relied on risky nominee structures will benefit from safer legal channels for company ownership and shareholding. These reforms create equitable conditions for legitimate foreign investment, encourage innovation, and eliminate legally grey nominee arrangements.

For context: a foreign entrepreneur launching a Thai technology startup previously required Thai nominee shareholders holding 51% ownership, a practice carrying significant legal risk. Under proposed reforms, legitimate 100% foreign ownership in designated sectors would eliminate this vulnerability whilst maintaining Thai control in protected industries.

Political stability builds expat confidence

A capable government delivers more than improved legislation; it provides long-term stability. Political calm and consistent policymaking make it easier for expatriates to plan their lives and businesses in Thailand.

In 2024, Thailand reformed legislation to align with the OECD’s international standards, including public procurement laws to combat bribery and improve transparency in taxation.

These reforms address corruption concerns that have long affected global companies operating in the region and strengthen trust among international residents and investors.

Political stability creates the conditions for sustained reform implementation, critical for expatriates making decade-long commitments to residency or business operations.

One-stop service centres simplify expat bureaucracy

In March 2025, the Thai government launched the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Centre (TIESC), a unified, one-stop centre combining services from the Board of Investment (BOI), Immigration Bureau, and Department of Employment.

This centre allows foreign investors and professionals to handle visa, work permit, and investment procedures under one roof. A connected Single Window e-system eliminates the need to submit documents to multiple agencies, making the process faster and more transparent.

Expats can now file once, online, without bouncing between government offices.

Visas made easier for professionals, retirees, and nomads

Thailand has rolled out more flexible visa options tailored to different expat groups.

The Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa allows a 10-year stay, offers fast-track airport services, and applies a flat 17% personal income tax rate for high-skilled professionals.

In March 2025, the government relaxed LTR visa requirements, including the removal of the US$80,000 annual income floor for wealthy retirees, a reduction of required employer revenue from US$150 million to 50 million, and the elimination of the 5-year work experience rule for specialists, opening the door to younger professionals and PhD graduates.

The new DTV visa (Destination Thailand Visa), introduced in 2024, caters to digital nomads, allowing 180-day stays per entry, valid for up to 5 years.

For retirees, health insurance requirements have been softened. Expats aged 50 and over can now use security deposits instead of private insurance to meet visa criteria, a relief for those previously excluded due to high premiums or age restrictions.

Land ownership for high-net-worth expats

Foreigners who invest at least 40 million baht for a minimum of 3 years are now eligible to own up to one rai of land for residential use. This right applies to designated zones such as Bangkok, Pattaya, and other municipal areas.

Previously, land ownership was completely off-limits to foreigners. This move not only encourages long-term commitment but also boosts confidence among affluent expats looking to make Thailand their permanent home.

Thailand embraces the future with crypto regulations

Thailand is positioning itself as a leader in regulated crypto innovation. The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to expand the legal framework for digital assets.

Recent highlights include capital gains taxes on crypto trading, with thresholds that exempt small investors, tighter AML and KYC rules for crypto exchanges and custodians in line with FATF standards, and a pilot Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project to modernise Thailand’s financial infrastructure.

These reforms signal that Thailand is welcoming crypto entrepreneurs within a secure, regulated environment that balances innovation with investor protection.

Citizenship path clears for long-term residents

In late 2024, the Thai Cabinet approved a plan to accelerate citizenship applications for eligible foreign residents. The plan targets over 483,000 individuals, including stateless residents and long-term foreign workers, children born in Thailand to foreign parents, and expats who have lived in Thailand since before 2011.

Without intervention, experts estimated that clearing the backlog would take over 40 years. Now, the government aims to fast-track approvals, especially for those contributing to the economy and society.

Marriage equality and civil rights for LGBTQ+ expats

On January 23, 2025, Thailand became the first ASEAN country to legalise same-sex marriage. This law now allows LGBTQ+ foreigners to register their marriage with Thai partners, obtain spousal visas, and even adopt children.

In parallel, the government is preparing a comprehensive anti-discrimination bill to ensure fair treatment regardless of gender, disability, religion, or sexual orientation.

Public service upgrades support long-term residency

Improved governance means better infrastructure. Thailand continues to invest in world-class hospitals, medical tourism, efficient public transport systems, and environmental projects.

While foreigners still depend on private insurance, Thailand’s high-quality healthcare and expanding transport networks offer a strong base for comfortable long-term living.

A win-win?

Thailand’s reform plan goes beyond attracting capital. Expats are offered legal clarity, long-term residency pathways, inclusive social protections, and a reduction in bureaucratic barriers through digitised services.

In turn, with these reforms, Thailand gains skilled professionals, stable investment, and global perspectives. As the country shifts toward international best practices in business, immigration, and human rights, it is quickly becoming one of Asia’s most expat-friendly nations.