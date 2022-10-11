Tourism
TAT going green to smash a Guiness World Record
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is calling on all diving enthusiasts to help smash an official Guinness World Record.
The TAT wants tourists and residents to get involved in their Go Green Active drive, a conservation diving event at Phuket’s famous Patong Beach between November 18 and November 20.
The TAT wants to set a new Guinness World Records title for the most scuba divers picking up garbage from the sea. They hope to have about 1,000 divers taking part in the conservation-minded activity.
Aside from breaking an official Guinness World Record, the Go Green Active event aims to raise awareness of environmental conservation and help promote Thailand’s new direction toward sustainable tourism. This event is in line with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign.
To take part applicants must have PADI, NAUI, SSI, conservation for diving certificates and more than five dives experience. All participants will receive a Go Green Active t-shirt, a Go Green Active medal, a world record-breaking conservation diving medal, and a wristband.
The event programme begins at 2pm on Friday, November 18 with registration for participating divers.
On Saturday, November 19, there will be an opening ceremony at 8.30am before the record attempt is made between 10am-12.30pm.
Straight after, fun dives and local sightseeing events have been arranged by organisers from 1pm to 5pm. There is a thank you party at 7pm and, hopefully, a world record-breaking announcement will be made at 8pm.
There are four participation options for divers: whale shark, octopus, dolphin, and starfish.
- The whale shark option includes one dive in the world record attempt, two fun dives, two nights’ accommodation, breakfast, and airport and activities transfers.
- The dolphin option includes one dive in the world record attempt and two fun dives.
- The octopus option includes one dive in the world record attempt, two fun dives, two nights’ accommodation, breakfast, and airport and activities transfers.
- The starfish option includes one dive in the world record attempt.
Each option includes insurance, while the whale shark and octopus options include all diving gear, and the dolphin and starfish options include a tank and weight belt.
What are you waiting for? To register visit www.gogreenactive.com or the Facebook page GoGreen Active.
