Connect with us

Weather

Worshippers wade through floods to get to temple in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo by Nation Thailand.

Buddhist worshipers in central Thailand are journeying through massive floods to get to their temple. The water level around the Wat Ban Phat temple in Ayutthaya province’s Bang Pa-in district is up to 1.5 metres.

Worshippers are taking boats to get to the temple. Photos by Nation Thailand show temple-goers crossing a rather rickety-looking wooden walkway. 

The water level in Bang Pa-in rose after the flow through the Chao Phraya Dam in Chain Nat increased to 3,113 cubic metres per second due to weeks of heavy rain and runoff. 

A 66 year old woman, Samlee, said her house is 2 metres above ground, and the floods almost reached her floor.

Floods are continuing to cause chaos across Thailand. Thai media today reported that the flood situation in the northeast province of Ubon Ratchathani is deadly serious and dangerous.

Agricultural areas, roads, and bridges have been destroyed while some houses are underwater.

Last week, floods in northeast Thailand reportedly killed three villagers in the northeast province of Sisaket since Wednesday, October 5. The floods reportedly also injured another two people in Sisaket. 

Seven districts of Sisaket were impacted by floods, and about 2,152 people from 528 households were evacuated to 23 temporary shelters. The districts impacted included: the main city district, Huai Thap Than, Yang Chum Noi, Wang Hin, Phu Sing, Nam Klieng, and Uthumphon Phisai districts.

In Chiang Mai last week, residents woke up to a flooded city district after the Ping River overflowed.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand40 seconds ago

Non profit donates cremation ceremony uniforms to child massacre victims
North East25 mins ago

3 boat racers go missing in northeast Thailand after boat capsizes
Crime29 mins ago

Janitor finds young man’s corpse on fire behind school in northeast Thailand
Sponsored23 hours ago

ICONSIAM joins forces with BMW to provide EV charging station-equipped exclusive car park
Education32 mins ago

Top-quality American Schools in Thailand
Tourism1 hour ago

TAT going green to smash a Guiness World Record
Travel1 hour ago

Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Weather2 hours ago

Worshippers wade through floods to get to temple in central Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

PM Prayut declares war on drugs to prevent mass shootings in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Pickup driver arrested after killing Bangkok road sweeper
Thailand2 hours ago

Smog, Floods & Gun Confiscations in Thailand | GMT
Phuket2 hours ago

Flights from Myanmar arrive in Phuket
Events2 hours ago

Hot to trot at the Pattaya Bikini Beach Race?
North East18 hours ago

5 survivors of northeast Thailand massacre on road to recovery
Thailand18 hours ago

Thais arrested for making 9,000 fake US$100 bills
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Police let off CNN reporters with 5,000 baht fine
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending