Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort unveils 2nd anniversary celebration offers

Press Release

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is celebrating its 2nd anniversary with a variety of great value F&B and room promotions.

The only Marriott resort in Patong located steps away from the beach, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is an oasis of tranquillity and the perfect relaxing resort for couples, groups of friends and families looking to relax and enjoy a memorable tropical holiday.

Discover beachfront bliss at Four Points Phuket and indulge in delicious signature dishes at Phuket’s best restaurants in Patong Beach during the month of October. Celebrate our 2nd Anniversary with us and take advantage of a wide selection of promotions to welcome both domestic and international travellers back to Phuket.

From October 1, 2022 – October 31, 2022, Exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members who book the 2nd Anniversary Package with a 2-night stay or longer will receive 2,000 bonus points per stay as well as Phuket’s best breakfast buffet for 2 persons. Learn more about this package and book your stay now!

Known for Phuket’s Best Breakfast Buffet, Chao Leh Kitchen is a bright all-day dining destination with indoor and outdoor seating and relaxing views of the resort’s landscaped gardens and swimming pool. Take advantage of a Buy 2 Get 2 Free breakfast buffet promotion featuring pan-Asian and Western favourites. The price is THB 588 net per person and pay for two but dine with four people!

Don’t miss the weekly Saturday International Buffet from 6 PM – 10 PM. Dine on a range of classic Thai dishes and international favourites and enjoy a special Chinese cuisine corner in addition to grilled seafood favourites, homemade pasta, sushi and sashimi, ice cream and a delicious spread of desserts. The Saturday International Buffet is priced at THB 1,175 net per person and is inclusive of soft drinks. On October 1, 2022, to celebrate the resort’s 2nd Anniversary, the buffet is offering a Buy 2 Get 1 Free special promotion.

At Sears & Co Bar & Grill, the resort’s signature Bar & Grill restaurant located on the beachfront, feast on delicious burgers with a fantastic promotion – buy 1 burger and get the 2nd burger for just THB 22++ during the lunch service daily from 11 AM – 5 PM. Savour the flavours of a selected burger menu, including Four Points Burger, Big Bird Burger, or The Tofu Burger, all served with French Fries.

Relax and unwind at The Deck Beach Club Patong and quench your thirst with a Buy 2, Get 2 Free drinks promotion available daily from 7 PM – 8 PM. Buy 2 selected drinks, including soft drinks, juices, mocktails, cocktails and selected alcohol and get another 2 for free.

2nd Anniversary Celebrations take place all during the month of October at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket. Guests can visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com or contact the hotel directly at +66 76 645 999 for more information. These offers are available from October 1- October 31, 2022.