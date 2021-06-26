Connect with us

Tourism

Full text of Phuket Sandbox order released in English

Neill Fronde

Published 

29 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: It's happening, and here are the rules to play in the Sandbox. (via Wikimedia)

Today, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew signed Phuket Province Order No. 3491/2564 officially detailing the rules of the Sandbox reopening. While most provisions have been widely discussed – fully vaccinated travellers coming from at least 3 weeks in a low- to medium-risk country, negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours, US $100,000 Covid-19 insurance, 14 days in an SHA+ hotel, tests on the 1st, 6th, and 12th day, etc. – some details are ironed out in this statement.

Notably missing from the details of the Phuket reopening order is an explanation of what happens should a travel test positive for Covid-19 at any time and the recently raised controversy of whether travellers can only share a room if they are legally married.

The order also confirms the response options to reduce activities, implement Sealed Routes, impose quarantine, or end the Phuket Sandbox. These choices can be made if Phuket records more than 90 new cases a week, if 80% of Covid-19 treatment beds in hospitals are full, if more than 3 clusters have outbreaks, or if Covid-19 is found in more than 6 subdistricts in Phuket’s 3 main districts.

Prep is fast underway, with the Tourism and Sports Minister and a Deputy PM inspecting the new Phuket Sandbox Operation Centre yesterday, established to enforce these new rules. Airports of Thailand created a pictograph of the 7 steps when landing at Phuket International Airport, though unsurprisingly it’s comprised of 20 pictures.

The new Phuket reopening order is long, but the full text is included in English below. Some key points to consider though for the order that goes into effect on July 1 are summarised here.

The decree states that arrivals must spend the first night quarantined in their hotel as their arrival test results will be received the next day. Visitors must install 2 apps on their mobile devices for tracking – MorChana and ThailandPlus.

After 14 days, details are laid out for how to fly and even more so, how to travel by boat. 3 piers have been approved for public ferries to depart and 5 more have been flagged for yacht departures. 7 piers are also approved for day trips that go out into the waters but DO NOT leave Phuket province, which will be allowed with strict tracking and regulation during the first 14 days.

The order states that anyone wanting to leave Phuket that does not have paperwork proving that they meet all requirements and completed the 14 day initial stay will only be allowed to exit Phuket by international flight. It also stipulates that hiding or falsifying your travel details or Covid-19 infections is a violation with possible fines and jail.

The order officially establishes the Operations Centre to oversee the Sandbox reopening, monitor all travel, organise surveillance, coordinate with all entry and exit points, and manage traveller complaints and public opinion.

Finally, the new rules stipulate punishments for violations, including deportation and a ban on re-entering Thailand for foreigners, and Thai nationals face up to 2 year in prison and 100,000 baht in fines. Tour operators who knowingly transport rule-breakers face the same punishments plus their operating license could be suspended or revoked.

 

Phuket Province Order No. 3491/2564
Effective from July 1, 2021 onwards.

Subject: Determination of travel screening measures for entering Phuket according to the prevention and control measures for the Coronavirus Disease 2019.

According to the state of emergency declaration in all localities throughout the Kingdom from March 26, 2020, after which the enforcement period of emergency declaration has been extended until July 31, 2021, and following Phuket Provincial Order No. 2920/2564 dated May 28, 2021 Subject: Determination of travel screening measures for entering Phuket according to the prevention and control measures for COVID-19.

Because the Cabinet has passed a resolution on June 22, 2021, to acknowledge and approve in principle opening a pilot area for tourists in Phuket, the province will accept tourists from countries that are low-risk or medium-risk areas who have been vaccinated with vaccines recognised by the [Thai] Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Ministry of Public Health and the World Health Organization (WHO); have been vaccinated with the approved the full amount of dosage; and have passed the COVID-19 testing process within 72 hours prior to travel to be able to travel in Phuket without quarantine in order to stimulate the overall economy of the province. From July 1, 2021, onwards, therefore, in order to prepare for the opening of the city for tourists along with public health measures Phuket Province needs to set measures to control, monitor, and trace tourists coming from abroad and the general public who will travel to Phuket. To prevent infection and spread in Phuket by virtue of Section 22, Section 34, Section 35 of the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2558 and the provisions issued under Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (No. 1) dated 25 March 2020 (No. 20) dated April 16, 2021 (No. 23) dated May 15, 2021, and (No. 24) dated June 19, 2021, the Governor of Phuket with the approval of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee according to the resolution of the meeting No. 40/2564 dated June 21, 2021, the Phuket Province Order No. 2920/2564 dated May 28, 2021, was cancelled and issued an order specifying the screening measures for travel into Phuket according to the following preventive and control measures for COVID-19.
Article 1. Measures for travellers entering the Kingdom at Phuket International Airport for foreigners and Thai people. Travellers must have the following qualifications and practices:

  1. Must be a traveller from a low-risk or medium-risk country according to the criteria set by the Ministry of Public Health and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. In case of travelling from other countries must reside in the country specified above for at least 21 days before entering Phuket.
  2. Must have a certificate of entry to the Kingdom (Certificate of Entry – COE).
  3. Must be vaccinated as recognised in Thailand, 2 doses (according to vaccine type) at least 14 days before travel and have a document certifying vaccination (Vaccine Certificate). Children under 6 years old can travel with their parents
  4. Must have a medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected by RT-PCR method up to 72 hours prior to departure.
  5. If you have been infected, you must receive 2 scheduled injections (according to the type of vaccine) at least 14 days [prior].
  6. Must have an insurance policy in the amount of not less than US$100,000 that covers healthcare and medical expenses or any other collateral expenses in case of COVID-19 infection throughout the traveller’s stay in the Kingdom.
  7. Must have a COVID-19 test by RT-PCR method 3 times.
    1. The first time will be on the date of arrival in the Kingdom (day 0) at Phuket Airport. The tourist must stay in the hotel room for 1 night to wait for the results. The tourist is to receive notification of the results on the second day through the Manager (COVID-19 Manager)
    2. The second time will be on day 6-7 at the hotel, or by a laboratory (outside lab) by the contracting hospital [assigned to provide COVID test services to the hotel where the tourist si staying]
    3. The third test will be on day 12-13 at the hotel, residence or laboratory (outdoor lab) by the contracting hospital.
  8. Must stay at a hotel that has received SHA + (SHA Plus) certification in Phuket for a period of 14 nights, before being allowed to travel outside of Phuket to travel in other provinces. In case of staying less than 14 nights, must travel outside the Kingdom only.
  9. Travellers can travel in Phuket and carry out tourism activities and visit service establishments that have received SHA+ (SHA Plus) standards under the D-M-H-T-T-A measures
  10. Install the Thailand Plus application and the MorChana tracing application and allow the geographic coordinate system (GPS) to be tracked through the application throughout the period of stay in Thailand.
Article 2. Those who come from abroad and wish to travel out of Phuket to travel to other provinces or travelling out of the Kingdom by air (Phuket International Airport) are to comply with the following:Tourists who have stayed in Phuket for 14 nights and wish to leave Phuket must show documentary evidence to the officers at the departure gate checkpoint at the domestic terminal or the international terminal as follows:

  • Passport and visa validated by Phuket Airport Immigration (except Thai nationals)
  • Proof of COVID-19 test showing that COVID-19 was not detected during the 14-night stay in Phuket with the document issued by an agency of the Ministry of Public Health
  • Evidence of staying at a hotel or accommodation that has received SHA+ (SHA Plus) standards.
Article 3. Those who come from abroad and wish to leave Phuket to travel to other provinces by land and by boat are to comply with the following practices:

By land (Tha Chatchai checkpoint)

Those who wish to travel outside of Phuket must present documents confirming that the government has approved the procedures with a stamp in the passport attachment indicating the length of stay in Phuket, evidence of a COVID-19 test that shows that COVID-19 was not detected during the 14-day period of residence in Phuket issued by an agency of the Ministry of Public Health, and proof of residence in a SHA+ (SHA Plus) certified establishment in Phuket for a period of 14 nights.

By boat (via pier)

  1. 1. For those who travel from abroad and stay in Phuket for 14 nights who wish to leave Phuket:
    1. …by boat are able to travel by passenger boat from the designated pier as follows:
      1. Ao Por Pier, Pa Khlok Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket Province
      2. Rassada Pier, Rassada Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province
      3. Chalong Pier, Chalong Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province
    2. In case of travelling by yacht, must depart from the designated port as follows:
      1. Yacht Haven Marina Pier, Mai Khao Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket Province
      2. Ao Por Grand Marina Pier, Pa Khlok Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket Province
      3. Phuket Boat Lagoon, Koh Kaew Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District Phuket Province
      4. Royal Phuket Marina, Koh Kaew Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District Phuket Province
      5. Chalong Pier, Chalong Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District Phuket Province
    3. …by notifying the regional port authority, Phuket branch or the COVID-19 Epidemic Monitoring and Control Operations Center to support tourists Phuket Province (Phuket Sandbox) at least 6 hours before departure.
  2. Travellers must present the following evidence:
    1. Passport and visa validated by Phuket Airport Immigration (except Thai nationals)
    2. Evidence of COVID-19 testing, showing that COVID-19 was not detected during the 14-night stay in Phuket, issued by an agency of the Ministry of Public Health
    3. Proof of stay in a SHA+ (SHA Plus) certified hotel or accommodation
  3. In the case of foreign travellers who wish to travel in Phuket waters. Must depart from the designated piers: Ao Por Pier, Rassada Pier, Chalong Pier, Yacht Haven Marina Pier, Ao Por Grand Pier Marina, Boat Lagoon, Royal Phuket Marina.
    Travellers must perform the following:

    1. Register a tracking system by reporting yourself through the application as prescribed by the government
    2. Passenger vessels must be equipped with an automatic identification system (AIS, not lower than Type B) and equipped with VHF radios ready for use at all times and in accordance with Marine Department regulations
    3. The ship/boat owner, operator or shipowner’s representative must provide notification of the ship entering and leaving the port according to the report form along with the correct documents to the officers according to Article 2 for inspection before the ship/boat departs the port or when the ship has finished berthing. The procedure requires the following documents:
      1. Vessels in-out port report form
      2. List of passengers and captain/crew
      3. Insurance account or policy must be commensurate for the passengers embarking on the ship (if any).
  4. Port operators, shipmasters, ship operators, seafarers, crew, ship staff and passengers shall comply with the Notification of the Harbor Department No. 8/2564 dated January 11, 2021, regarding the requirement that ship operators Port operators, ship owners, ship operators and passengers in the event that a state of emergency is declared in all localities throughout the Kingdom in terms that are not strictly specified in this announcement.

NOTE: In the case of foreign travellers who wish to depart from Phuket but are unable to show evidence at the land checkpoint (Tha Chatchai checkpoint) at the boat checkpoint (designated port) will not be able to travel outside of Phuket in all cases – except for departing from Phuket to depart from the Kingdom of Thailand, which must be via Phuket International Airport only.
Article 4. Travelling to Phuket by Thai people from other provinces or foreigners residing in Thailand. The Tha Chatchai checkpoint, the water channel (pier) at every port in Phuket and domestic channels at Phuket International Airport, travellers except children under 6 years old travelling with parents must have one of the qualifications and must comply with the following practices:

  1. Must be a person who has received 2 injections of COVID-19 vaccine or complete the dose according to the number of vaccines for each type or have received 1 dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at least 14 days prior; or
  2. A person who has recovered from symptoms of COVID-19 not more than 90 days prior, or
  3. Tested negative for COVID-19 by RT-PCR method or Antigen Test method no more than 7 days prior
  4. Must download and install the application “MorChana” on the smartphone and agree to open the location sharing (Location) throughout the period of stay in Phuket.
  5. Show the above documents to the Communicable Disease Control Officer before entering Phuket
  6. Observe your symptoms (Self Monitoring) according to preventive measures to control the disease.

If you are sick or suspect that you have symptoms of COVID-19, see a doctor immediately.

Infected people who intentionally conceal travel information or report false information to communicable disease control officials. This hinders the investigation and control of the disease resulting in the spread of pathogens. It may be considered a violation or failure to comply with the order of the communicable disease control officer, which is an offence under the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2558 as well.
Article 5. Phuket Province [the Phuket provincial government] has established an operations centre to control the opening of the city [Phuket] to accommodate Phuket Tourism Sandbox tourists, and to manage and assign tasks accordingly; supervising and monitoring travel in and out of Phuket of foreign tourists and Thai people both travelling from abroad and within the country from the point of arrival until the departure from the province; duties include organising a system for monitoring information on the entry and exit of tourists, surveillance and tracking; to assess the infection situation, complaints or public opinions. All problems, obstacles to practice measures and solutions are to be reported to the CCSA and the ministry of Public Health on an ongoing basis by providing a communication system to connect with important locations, including:

  • Phuket Airport Immigration
  • Land Immigration Checkpoint (Tha Chatchai Checkpoint)
  • Water immigration checkpoint
  • Coordinating centre for public and private hospitals (Provincial Public Health Office)
  • Provincial Police, Marine Police and Tourist Police
  • Hotel/Accommodation Coordination Center (SHA Plus Manager)
  • SHA+ Establishment Coordination Center (SHA Plus) (Provincial Tourism and Sports Office)
  • Royal Thai Navy, Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center, Thai-MECC 3, Phuket Province
  • Southern Digital Economy Promotion Agency and National Telecommunications Public Company Limited
Article 6. The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office must develop a response plan and a plan to delay or cancel the project. If there are more than 90 new cases per week, there are characteristics of a spread of infection in all 3 districts in the province and more than 6 sub-districts, if there are outbreaks in more than 3 clusters, or a widespread outbreak with no cause or link, or if at least 80% of the number of beds available for infected patients, there will be 4 levels of adjustment measures as follows:

  • Reduce activities
  • Execute the action plan to support the situation (Sealed Route)
  • Quarantine measures within the Hotel Quarantine
  • Review the end of the Phuket Sandbox project
Article 7. Asking for cooperation from those who travel to Phuket. Comply with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (D-M-H-T-T-A) including:

  • D – Distancing = keep distance between each other
  • M – Mask Wearing = Always wear a cloth mask / hygienic mask.
  • H – Hand Washing = wash your hands often
  • T – Temperature = measure temperature
  • T – Testing = Test for COVID-19
  • A – Application = Install and scan the application ThaiChana and MorChana.
Article 8. Violation of non-compliance with orders or measures

  1. In the case of aliens entering the Kingdom:
    1. Violation of the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2558 may be punishable according to Section 51 and Section 52
    2. Violation of the order under the preventive measures for travelers entering the Kingdom and the rules of action which the government has specified, such as traveling outside of Phuket before a period of 14 nights or as specified without permission or not cooperating to receive treatment, etc., may be the cause of revocation of permission to stay in the Kingdom under the Immigration Act B.E. 2522, Section 36 and may consider not allowing entry into the Kingdom, in accordance with the order of the Minister of Interior No. 1/2015 dated 27 November 2015 regarding the prohibition of certain classes of aliens from entering the Kingdom.
  2. In the case of a person of Thai nationality:
    1. Violations of non-compliance with the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558 may result in penalties according to Section 51 and Section 52
  3. In the case of tour operators, tour leaders or guides including vehicle owners, vehicle operators or a crew member carrying an alien on board:
    1. Violations of non-compliance with the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2558 may result in penalties according to Section 51 and Section 52
    2. Violation of disease prevention measures for travelers entering the Kingdom and the rules of action prescribed by the government, the license may be suspended under Section 45 or the license may be revoked under Section 46 of the Tourism Business and Guide Act B.E. 2551, as the case may be, if the conditions are met by law.

In addition, because it is an urgent case, if it is left too late, it will cause serious damage to the public or affect the public interest. Therefore, the parties may not exercise their right to object under Section 30 paragraph two (1) of the Administrative Procedure Act, B.E. 2539.

If anyone violates or fails to comply with this order may be an offense under Section 51, shall be liable to a fine not exceeding twenty thousand baht, or Section 52, subject to a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand baht, or both of the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558 and may Being punished under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree, B.E. 2548, in accordance with the provisions issued under Section 9 of the Emergency Decree, B.E. 2548 shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years. or a fine not exceeding forty thousand baht or both
This is from 1 July 2021 onwards until there is a change in the order.

Ordered on 25 June 2021

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-06-26 13:29
I was watching Escape from LA with Kurt Russell last night. I think they should play it on the planes heading to Phuket
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism29 mins ago

Full text of Phuket Sandbox order released in English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,161 new infections, 51 deaths
Tourism5 hours ago

Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism13 hours ago

Must you be married to share a room in the Phuket Sandbox?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

1 month closure of Bangkok, southern work camps ordered
Protests16 hours ago

Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
Protests19 hours ago

Police to prosecute yesterday’s protesters for Covid-19 violation
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Pfizer vax approved, IATA testing vaccine travel pass, Covid Update | June 25
Thailand20 hours ago

Man wanted for attempted murder arrested on train
Thailand21 hours ago

The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
World21 hours ago

Rare, giant barking deer makes appearance in Cambodia
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Anutin says health system won’t collapse despite shortages
World22 hours ago

Fire at Chinese martial arts school kills 18, mainly kids
Thailand23 hours ago

Man allegedly steals almost 300,000 baht from monk
Thailand24 hours ago

Illegal cigarette shipment busted, valued at 30 million baht
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending