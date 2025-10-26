Four dead, including 3 year old, after car crashes into canal in Phayao

Tragedy strikes family of four in Phayao accident as vehicle veers off rural road

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic Phayao accident claimed the lives of four family members, including a 3 year old child, after their car plunged into a canal.

The incident took place yesterday, on October 25 at 6.57pm. Police are investigating the cause of this unfortunate event.

The accident was reported to the Dok Kham Tai Police Station by the emergency room of Dok Kham Tai Hospital. It happened near village 6 in Dong Suwan subdistrict, bordering Pa Sang subdistrict, Dok Kham Tai district.

Upon receiving the report, police, along with the Khunlan Rescue Unit and the Sang Thong Virtue Rescue Association, headed to the scene.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

At the location, residents gathered along the narrow, dark road with no street lighting. A black Nissan Almera was found submerged in water about two metres deep and ten metres from the road. Nearby residents had attempted to assist by retrieving the victims from the vehicle before the authorities arrived.

Tragically, all four occupants of the car were found deceased.

The victims of the Phayao accident were identified as 29 year old Siamphon from village 6, San Khong subdistrict, 32 year old Sitthichai from village 3, Pa Sang subdistrict, 27 year old Sukanya from village 3, Pa Sang subdistrict, and a three year old boy from village 1, Dong Suwan subdistrict.

Rescue officials coordinated with doctors from Dok Kham Tai Hospital to conduct an initial examination at the scene before transferring the deceased to the hospital for further legal procedures.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have been caused by driving on a dark and narrow road without streetlights, combined with the road’s curve and the adjacent canal, which may have led the vehicle to lose control and plunge into the water.

In recent news, a 55 year old man tragically died after his Tesla Model 3 plunged into a canal in Pathum Thani province on October 15. Despite frantic rescue efforts, including volunteers smashing the sunroof to reach him, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities revealed that the vehicle veered off the road and sank nearly ten metres beneath the surface in Bueng Ba subdistrict. The man’s son, who rushed to the site, reportedly offered a 1 million baht reward if rescuers could save his father.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of this tragic incident and have informed the relatives of the deceased, reported by KhaoSod.

