Biker decapitated in Lampang | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
Biker decapitated in Lampang
Police and rescue services in the northern Lampang province were confronted with a gruesome scene after the driver of a Kawasaki Z650 hit a metal lamp post in the middle of a downward section on the Lampang-Chiang Mai superhighway.
The biker’s head, out of its helmet, was on one side of the road, his body on the other.
The biker was identified as 28 year old “Tossawat” from Chantha Buri. He was the last in a convoy of several big bikes heading to Chiang Mai, when he lost control on the Doi Khun Tan hill.
His friends informed relatives of the tragedy which happened around 1:30 pm
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Police officer murdered, mutilated
The body of a police officer was found in the northeastern province of Kalasin yesterday. He had been stabbed to death and his body severely mutilated. Police later tracked down and arrested 45 year old Amornlak Jitkoh, a Kalasin native, who had fled and hidden in a forest in Nakhon Ratchasima province. He was persuaded to surrender and return to Kalasin.
Investigators say Amornlak’s wife had an affair with the victim.
Police, medical staff from a local hospital and a rescue unit rushed to the scene at about 1:30am after the discovery was reported.
In an unfinished wooden house, the body of 57 year old police lieutenant colonel Jamras Dolchua, wearing a black T-shirt and yellow-black shorts, was found lying face up in a pool of blood. He had been stabbed at least 20 times, on his torso, buttocks and thighs. His genitals were removed.
Leaves and other flammable materials had been set on fire at several spots around the house, in apparent attempt to burn it down and destroy evidence. A fire was also set at the rear of a white Toyota Fortuner parked nearby. All of the fires had been put out by neighbours. Police found three beer cans in front of the house.
A son of Jamras told the police that his father usually stayed overnight at a house in Kalasin Town, and occasionally spent the night at the wooden house where his body was found. He says Jamras had an affair with a woman who told him she was a divorcee, but ended the relationship after learning she was not divorced.
The son, who was not named, believes the woman wanted to return to his father, upsetting her husband, thus providing a motive for murder.
The body was taken to Khon Kaen Hospital for an autopsy.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Police chase, arrest two women with 300 kilograms of compressed marijuana
Authorities in the northeastern Nong Khai province arrested two women yesterday and seized 300 kilograms of compressed marijuana. The two were captured after trying to run a police checkpoint. Police told reporters the arrests came after a tip-off that marijuana would be smuggled from neighbouring Bung Kan province, once a part of Nong Khai. It was to be transported to Khon Kaen.
Police set up a checkpoint on the Mittraphap highway in Khon Kaen’s Nam Phong district and at about half past midnight, a Mitsubishi Pajero was seen approaching. Before reaching the checkpoint, the Mitsubishi made a sudden U-turn and sped off, ignoring police demands to stop. Police quickly gave chase. The Mitsubishi raced through Udon Thani until police shot out the SUV’s tyres.
Two women were arrested and identified as 33 year old Suthida Kuapol and 40 year old Aporn Klinnoy. Eight fertiliser sacks with 300 compressed bricks of marijuana, each weighing a kilogram, were found in the vehicle.
Thai media report that the two women have been charged with possession with intent to sell.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Food Scene
Chicken feet skin extracted by mouth, factory explains
A factory in the northeastern Nong Khai province had some explaining to do after a video went viral showing employees using their mouths to extract the skin from chicken feet. The skin of chicken feet, (called leb mue nang in Thai), is a delicacy for many Thais that’s often used in spicy salad dishes.
Netizens were shocked to see employees picking up chicken feet and using their teeth to separate skin from bone before spitting it into a tub, all done extremely quickly.
The provincial governor, authorities from the Nong Khai Provincial Public Health Office and other officials went to inspect the factory in Nong Khai City on Wednesday. Officials tested the product for contamination and dangerous chemicals, and results were negative.
The 31 year old factory owner Nonglak told authorities says she’s been processing chicken foot skin for 5 years. The chicken feet are bought in bulk, and 400-500 kilograms of the skins are sold to customers every day.
Nong says at first the factory used pliers but it took about 5 minutes to skin one chicken foot and customers didn’t want the product because the skin was mangled and unattractive. She discovered that allowing employees to use their mouths to skin the feet worked 5 times faster and yielded a better product.
Since the video went viral, Nonglak has promised to retrain her employees to use the pliers again. Other factories have also been warned and will be changing to pliers as well. Nonglak has temporarily closed her factory until her staff have mastered the use of the pliers. She also revealed that employees get regular dental health care.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
No alcohol sales Saturday – Makha Bucha Day, February 8
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.
US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its ‘watchlist’ as a currency manipulator
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Cast of popular TV show claim they were stiffed
Biker decapitated in Lampang
No alcohol sales Saturday – Makha Bucha Day, February 8
1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO
Thai Health Minister apologises for his comments that ‘farang’ should be kicked out
Health minister says no travel ban
Drought disasters plague the nation
Kick foreigners, not wearing face-masks, out of Thailand – Minister
Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
Japan cruise ship virus cases triple to 61
Austrian man dies in Patong condo fall
Coronavirus UPDATE – 31,481 infections world-wide, the search for a cure
Tourist police make video to encourage “Chinese family”
Deputy village chief in trouble over racy Facebook photos
Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
Trending
- Thai Life8 hours ago
No alcohol sales Saturday – Makha Bucha Day, February 8
- Property4 days ago
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thai Lion Air offers Thais stuck in China free “Fly them back home” flights
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – Confirmed cases surpass 20,000
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok food delivery riders demand legal protections
- Krabi3 days ago
Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi
- Opinion3 days ago
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
- Crime4 days ago
Police chase, arrest two women with 300 kilograms of compressed marijuana