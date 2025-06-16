Man found dead on bus in Lampang, no foul play suspected

A 38 year old man was found dead on a bus at the bus terminal in Lampang province. The man, a resident of Phichai subdistrict, Mueang district, Lampang, showed no signs of assault but had bruises on his left leg with blood seeping out.

Police were alerted today, June 16, after the bus travelling from Nakhon Ratchasima to Chiang Mai arrived, and the discovery was made. Police from Mueang Lampang Police Station, a forensic doctor from Lampang Hospital, and Sawang Lampang rescue personnel responded to the scene.

The bus was found parked at the platform, and upon inspection, the deceased, identified as Saeng (a pseudonym), was discovered at the back of the passenger area. Initial examinations revealed no evidence of foul play.

The bruises and bleeding on the man’s leg led the doctor to suspect an underlying health condition. The body was taken to the hospital for a thorough post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

A Facebook user commented on the news, noting that the deceased had been sitting alone and that the bus driver mentioned seeing him go to the bathroom when the bus reached Den Chai, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 29 year old man was found dead inside his car after recently making online purchases, prompting concern from family members who had observed his strange behavior in the days leading up to his death.

At around 7.30pm on March 26, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jaresak Suwannasont, Deputy Inspector at Bang Nam Priao Police Station, received a report of a body found in a vehicle parked at a residence in Moo 15, Bang Nam Priao subdistrict, Bang Nam Priao district, Chachoengsao province.

Police collaborated with forensic officers, doctors from Bang Nam Priao Hospital, and a local rescue team to examine the scene. They discovered a bronze-grey Isuzu pickup truck with the engine turned off and all four doors securely locked.