Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:26, 04 January 2025| Updated: 14:26, 04 January 2025
93 1 minute read
Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An elderly driver lost control of a pickup truck, crashing into the rear of an oil tanker, resulting in significant damage and the death of two individuals, with two more sustaining injuries. The incident occurred yesterday, January 3 on Phaholyothin Road, in the Mae Kua area, Sop Prap district, Lampang province.

Police, as well as the Lampang Rescue Association, the Volunteer Coordination Centre of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation in Lampang, and medical staff from Sop Prap Hospital, promptly responded to the scene. An 18-wheel oil tanker, bearing the registration number 60-7234 from Bangkok, was found stationed in the middle of the road. At the rear of the tanker, a grey Isuzu pickup truck was discovered, severely damaged from the collision.

Advertisements

Inside the pickup, two injured elderly passengers were identified. They were 71 year old Lamduan and 77 year old Chamnean, both residents of Pong Yang Khok, Hang Chat district, Lampang province. Emergency personnel administered first aid before transporting the injured to Sop Prap Hospital for further treatment.

“The scene was chaotic, with the pickup’s front end completely wrecked.”

Related news

Tragically, two other individuals were found deceased at the scene. Identified as 79 year old Yok and 75 year old Sai, they were also residents of Pong Yang Khok, Hang Chat district. The bodies were entrusted to the forensic team of the Lampang Rescue Association for transfer to the forensic department of Sop Prap Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, with police looking to understand the events leading up to this devastating crash. The stretch of road where the incident occurred is known for its traffic and challenges, which may have played a role in this unfortunate event.

In related news, a tourist bus collided with a rubber-laden trailer, injuring several foreign passengers, after the 71 year old driver, allegedly reached for a dropped mobile phone.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder Central Thailand News

Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder

34 minutes ago
Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead Northern Thailand News

Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead

1 hour ago
Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station Crime News

Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

1 hour ago
Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver&#8217;s warnings (video) Thailand News

Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver’s warnings (video)

1 hour ago
Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre Crime News

Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

2 hours ago
Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested Crime News

Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

2 hours ago
Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction

4 hours ago
Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop Bangkok News

Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop

4 hours ago
Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach Crime News

Grim discovery: Tourist found dead off Patong Beach

5 hours ago
Prachin Buri: Bull elephant successfully returned to natural habitat Central Thailand News

Prachin Buri: Bull elephant successfully returned to natural habitat

5 hours ago
Toppled tree: 9 tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident Crime News

Toppled tree: 9 tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident

5 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into Honda bike in Pattaya, 2 injured Crime News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into Honda bike in Pattaya, 2 injured

5 hours ago
Same-sex marriage to gain legal status in Thailand Bangkok News

Same-sex marriage to gain legal status in Thailand

6 hours ago
Bitterly cold weather persists in Thailand with heavy monsoons Thailand News

Bitterly cold weather persists in Thailand with heavy monsoons

6 hours ago
Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall Central Thailand News

Thai teenagers attack couple with knife at Pathum Thani mall

22 hours ago
Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute Central Thailand News

Burmese man stabs Thai colleague to death in wage dispute

23 hours ago
Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai Eastern Thailand News

Lucky day: Man celebrates 6 million baht lottery win in Nong Khai

23 hours ago
Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection Phuket News

Phuket boosts marine safety with smart pier inspection

23 hours ago
Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan Crime News

Mor Lam dancer sexually assaulted and pulled off stage in Isaan

24 hours ago
Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured Crime News

Concert ends on sour note in Sakon Nakhon, 1 critically injured

24 hours ago
Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s assets exceed 13 billion baht Bangkok News

Good fortune: PM Paetongtarn’s assets exceed 13 billion baht

1 day ago
Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video) Crime News

Foreign men attack Phuket taxi driver over fare dispute (video)

1 day ago
Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province Crime News

Hunting game: Fake cop at large in Sisaket province

1 day ago
Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze Crime News

Thai woman seeks justice after lantern sets her car ablaze

1 day ago
Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes Central Thailand News

Lottery scam: Samut Prakan vendor receives fake 1,000 baht notes

1 day ago
Northern Thailand NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver&#8217;s warnings (video)

Tourists get intimate on tuk tuk despite driver’s warnings (video)

Published: 13:59, 04 January 2025
Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

Meth-high man attacks cleaner at Khon Kaen tutoring centre

Published: 13:34, 04 January 2025
Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

Satun police crack down on illegal street racing, 206 arrested

Published: 13:14, 04 January 2025
Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction

Ayutthaya: Hotel worker killed in crash riding bike in wrong direction

Published: 11:52, 04 January 2025