Elderly driver crashes into oil tanker in Lampang, 2 dead

An elderly driver lost control of a pickup truck, crashing into the rear of an oil tanker, resulting in significant damage and the death of two individuals, with two more sustaining injuries. The incident occurred yesterday, January 3 on Phaholyothin Road, in the Mae Kua area, Sop Prap district, Lampang province.

Police, as well as the Lampang Rescue Association, the Volunteer Coordination Centre of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation in Lampang, and medical staff from Sop Prap Hospital, promptly responded to the scene. An 18-wheel oil tanker, bearing the registration number 60-7234 from Bangkok, was found stationed in the middle of the road. At the rear of the tanker, a grey Isuzu pickup truck was discovered, severely damaged from the collision.

Inside the pickup, two injured elderly passengers were identified. They were 71 year old Lamduan and 77 year old Chamnean, both residents of Pong Yang Khok, Hang Chat district, Lampang province. Emergency personnel administered first aid before transporting the injured to Sop Prap Hospital for further treatment.

“The scene was chaotic, with the pickup’s front end completely wrecked.”

Tragically, two other individuals were found deceased at the scene. Identified as 79 year old Yok and 75 year old Sai, they were also residents of Pong Yang Khok, Hang Chat district. The bodies were entrusted to the forensic team of the Lampang Rescue Association for transfer to the forensic department of Sop Prap Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, with police looking to understand the events leading up to this devastating crash. The stretch of road where the incident occurred is known for its traffic and challenges, which may have played a role in this unfortunate event.

