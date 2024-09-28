Flood kills 300 pigs at Lampang farm, causes 21 million baht loss

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Over 300 pigs have died after being submerged for three days due to a sudden flood at a farm in the northern province of Lampang, causing significant damage estimated at 21 million baht. The owner of the farm expressed the devastating impact of this year’s flood.

The incident occurred at Krissana Farm in Ban Watthana, Sobprab subdistrict, Sobprab district, Lampang province. The farm, which housed approximately 3,000 pigs, was overwhelmed by floodwaters from the Wang River. Despite efforts to create protective embankments around the farm, the water levels rose rapidly, inundating the area.

Krissana, the farm owner, explained that he had been monitoring the water levels continuously and had built earthen barriers around the farm. Initially, the water did not breach these barriers. However, the situation changed rapidly as the floodwaters surged from the north of Ban Watthana village and flowed back through drainage pipes, quickly flooding the pig farm. This resulted in the pigs being submerged for over three days.

“The water came in very quickly this time, much faster than in previous years.”

Following the initial flood, local villagers, rescue workers, government officials, and police officers from Sobprab Police Station arrived to assist in evacuating the pigs. They managed to save around 2,700 pigs, but unfortunately, about 300 pigs perished in the flood. Some of the surviving pigs are currently in poor health due to the prolonged exposure to water.

Significant loss

The floodwaters began inundating the farm early on September 25. The speed and volume of the water caused significant damage in a very short period. Krissana noted that this year’s flood was much more severe than any previous year, forcing him to come to terms with the extensive loss. The pigs, valued at around 7,000 baht each, amount to a total loss of over 21 million baht.

Most of the pigs on the farm were around four months old, with just one month left until they reached the five-month mark, when they would have been ready for sale. The flood struck just before they could be sold, adding to the financial impact on the farm.

“We just have to accept the loss.”

The aftermath of the flood has left the farm dealing with the disposal of hundreds of pig carcasses, with many being buried in mass graves. The scene at the farm is grim, with the stench of decomposing pigs filling the air, a stark reminder of the disaster that struck so swiftly, reported KhaoSod.