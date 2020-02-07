1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Bangkok
1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO
One employee is dead and another injured after an accident this morning at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. A Nok Air plane hit a tug towing it to the passenger ramp at Don Mueang airport, killing the tug driver and injuring another employee. The incident occurred around 8am.
Don Mueang’s general manager told reporters that Nok Air flight DD6458, bound for Nakhon Si Thammarat,ran into the aircraft tug pulling it to the parking bay.
The coupling between the tug and the plane became loose and the driver had to stop the vehicle. The plane continued forward and collided with the tug, severely injuring the driver, who later died. Another employee was also hurt and rushed to hospital.
The plane involved was grounded and the flight delayed for about an hour. A replacement plane departed at 9:50am with all passengers.
Bangkok
Passenger leaps to safety as taxi crashes, driver asleep
A girl leaped from a moving taxi yesterday, possibly saving her life, as the car immediately crashed into the tollway wall, causing a 4-car pileup. The taxi driver had fallen asleep. The incident occurred on the north tollway at the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok province intersection northeast of Bangkok.
The girl posted on Twitter that the taxi driver was in a deep sleep and she tried to wake him. When the driver opened his eyes, he didn’t brake but continued driving.
“If anyone saw a person jump out of a car onto the tollway that was me. The story is, I called a taxi to go back to my condo in Rangsit. Suddenly the car collided with the tollway wall and I thought in my head that I was surely going to die. I kind of lost it for a while and tried to wake the driver up. I shook him and even slapped his face to wake him up. He was sleeping, and when he finally woke up and heard me tell him to stop, he asked why should he stop the car? I kept slapping him until he finally slowed down, which is when I opened the door and jumped out.”
“I saw my mother’s face floating in front of me. After crashing he was still trying to drive. My body was shaking so much, I was hugging my bag while the car was still moving. Many cars slowed down to see what was happening and a nice person delivered me home.”
The passenger wrote that before the moment of the accident, she notised that the car was weaving back on the road. She was frightened for a while before jumping out onto the road. A passing motorist saw her jump and took her safely to her home. The passenger went to hospital and filed a police report.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Best eateries in Bangkok’s Chinatown and beyond
Bangkok’s Chinatown and its historic Phran Nakhon district are home to some of the city’s most storied and beloved restaurants. But rather than brave Bangkok’s notorious traffic, The Thaiger suggests taking public transport, the MRT’s Blue “heritage” Line for maximum convenience. There are heaps of historic landmarks and temples nearby like Sao Chingcha (Giant Swing), Wat Traimit, the Golden Mount/Wat Saket temple, the Phan Fa Lilat Bridge and the Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall, so take this opportunity to do some exploring.
The best three Chinatown eateries are about 1 to 1.7 kilometres from the splendidly designed Wat Mangkon station, while the four in Phra Nakhon are all within 1.6 kilometres of the next stop, Sam Yot station. While none has a Michelin star (yet!) here are a few from The Michelin Guide Thailand:
Phan Fa (Bib Gourmand)
This old school, family-run restaurant opened in 1939 and is famous for Hainanese chicken rice. Their succulent steamed crab claws bring back childhood memories for many long-time patrons. Other popular dishes include their exceptional, fragrant crab fried rice, deep-fried pork intestines, vermicelli with seafood, boiled snapper head soup with taro, and the obligatory plateful of sweet and fresh peeled Nakhon Chai Si pomelos for dessert.
S.B.L. (Bib Gourmand)
S.B.L. (short for Somboonlarb) has served traditional Teochew (Chiuchow) cuisine for well over sixty years. Elegantly furnished, the restaurant offers ten different set menus featuring a wide assortment of dishes including their highly recommended stewed fish maw and XO scallops. Other signature specialties are Peking duck, whole BBQ pork, boiled whole chicken, fried lobster with ginkgo seeds, stewed goose legs, and for dessert, ginkgo in hot syrup and fried rice balls (bua loy).
Sae Phun (Bib Gourmand)
Sae Phun has been serving our most beloved comfort food, Khao Na Kai (Chicken Stew on Rice), for over eighty years; a popular one-plate meal of juicy, tender bite-size pieces of chicken cooked in a rich, deeply flavorful gravy and poured over rice or noodles. It’s served with a crispy fried egg on top and slices of sweet and fatty kun chiang (dry Chinese pork sausage) that balances out the savory stew, and garnished with fresh coriander and sliced green chilies. If you need some good old-fashioned comfort food, indulge yourself with this hearty and warming culinary staple.
The Thaiger recommends checking the Michelin Guide for addresses and opening hours.
SOURCE: The Michelin Guide Thailand
Air Pollution
Bangkok halts construction of electric rail and highrises for 3 days
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration today ordered a 3 day suspension of the construction of seven electric train lines, highrise buildings and roads throughout Bangkok, in order to reduce PM2.5 pollution.
The Pollution Control Department reported this morning that 39 areas in Bangkok and four in its suburbs were found to have high levels of PM2.5 particles, measured to be between 37 and 76 microns per cubic metre, exceeding Thailand’s 50 micron safety threshold.
Lat Phrao Soi 95 in Wang Thong Lang district, Tambon Khlong Koom in Bung Koom district were the worst affected, with 76 microns, followed by 72 microns in Tambon Thung Song Hong in Laksi district.
City Hall’s spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said yesterday that high atmospheric pressure, compounded by poor air circulation, is preventing fine particles from dispersing, thus the need to suspend construction of major projects.
He said that activities not directly related to construction, such as interior decoration of highrise buildings, can continue, and that the city’s administration is coordinating with the Industrial Works Department to send inspectors to factories in and around Bangkok to check for excessive smoke discharge.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
