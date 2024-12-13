Police crack down on illegal forest farming in Lampang

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police launched CIB Crush Influence, an operation targeting investors exploiting forest lands, but the main suspects managed to escape. However, they discovered a couple illegally farming corn in the forests of Mae Mo, Lampang province, and have taken legal action against them.

The operation was ordered by Jiraphop Bhuridej, head of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), and involved police and forestry officials. The joint task force moved in after receiving reports of investors hiring locals to clear forest areas for planting corn.

Advertisements

These individuals were reportedly cutting down small trees and girdling larger ones to kill them, damaging vast forest areas without regard for the law.

The operation took place in the Mae Chang National Forest, a lush watershed area located north of Pong Taen Village, Lampang. The forest is difficult to access, with only one route through the village.

Motorcycles were dispatched ahead of the main convoy of vehicles, aiming to catch the perpetrators by surprise. Unfortunately, due to the challenging terrain, the suspects fled just minutes before officers arrived, leaving behind signs of forest burning and makeshift huts with personal items.

Officers managed to seize four plots where trees were cut and burned, causing entire hills to disappear.

Nearby forests also showed signs of extensive clearing. Upon investigating, officials found a total of 91 rai of forest had been destroyed, resulting in damages estimated at over 6 million baht.

Advertisements

As the investigation continued, a red pickup truck with a Lampang licence plate was found hidden in one of the cleared plots. Inside, a couple was discovered harvesting corn.

The 63 year old man and the 58 year old woman were residents of the area. They claimed to have been cultivating corn on nearly 2 rai of land for the past five to six years, after completing their rice harvest.

The police initially believed the couple might be eligible for land use under the 2016 National Reserved Forest Act, which allows farmers to use forest areas under certain conditions.

They were taken to the Northern Prevention and Suppression Centre for aerial photo verification to ensure fairness. However, upon detailed examination, it was determined that their corn farm did not qualify for exemption and had been in use illegally since around 2017. Consequently, the couple was handed over to the Mae Mo Police Station for further legal proceedings.

This forest is a vital watershed area and contains valuable economic timber. Locals, frustrated with investors hiring influential figures to clear and exploit the forest, have demanded action to prevent further destruction.

Failure to act could lead to severe degradation of the forest and negatively impact the surrounding communities. Officials are gathering evidence to trace and prosecute the masterminds behind these illegal activities, reported KhaoSod.

“Despite our efforts, the investors managed to flee, but we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why are investors targeting forest lands in Thailand for agriculture? Investors exploit forest lands due to fertile soils and potential high returns from crops like corn, despite legal restrictions and environmental impacts. How does illegal deforestation impact local communities and ecosystems in Thailand? Illegal deforestation depletes vital resources, disrupts ecosystems, harms biodiversity, and threatens local livelihoods dependent on sustainable forest management. What if authorities fail to apprehend the masterminds behind illegal forest exploitation? Failure to capture masterminds could lead to continued forest destruction, ecological imbalance, and potential economic losses for local communities. How do residents contribute to combating illegal forest activities? Residents report suspicious activities, advocate for stronger enforcement, and collaborate with authorities to protect their natural environment from exploitation. What measures can be implemented to prevent future illegal forest encroachments in Thailand? Strengthening legal frameworks, enhancing surveillance, promoting sustainable land use practices, and increasing community awareness can help prevent future encroachments.