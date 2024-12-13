Police crack down on illegal forest farming in Lampang

Published: 15:16, 13 December 2024
Police crack down on illegal forest farming in Lampang
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police launched CIB Crush Influence, an operation targeting investors exploiting forest lands, but the main suspects managed to escape. However, they discovered a couple illegally farming corn in the forests of Mae Mo, Lampang province, and have taken legal action against them.

The operation was ordered by Jiraphop Bhuridej, head of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), and involved police and forestry officials. The joint task force moved in after receiving reports of investors hiring locals to clear forest areas for planting corn.

These individuals were reportedly cutting down small trees and girdling larger ones to kill them, damaging vast forest areas without regard for the law.

The operation took place in the Mae Chang National Forest, a lush watershed area located north of Pong Taen Village, Lampang. The forest is difficult to access, with only one route through the village.

Motorcycles were dispatched ahead of the main convoy of vehicles, aiming to catch the perpetrators by surprise. Unfortunately, due to the challenging terrain, the suspects fled just minutes before officers arrived, leaving behind signs of forest burning and makeshift huts with personal items.

Officers managed to seize four plots where trees were cut and burned, causing entire hills to disappear.

Nearby forests also showed signs of extensive clearing. Upon investigating, officials found a total of 91 rai of forest had been destroyed, resulting in damages estimated at over 6 million baht.

As the investigation continued, a red pickup truck with a Lampang licence plate was found hidden in one of the cleared plots. Inside, a couple was discovered harvesting corn.

The 63 year old man and the 58 year old woman were residents of the area. They claimed to have been cultivating corn on nearly 2 rai of land for the past five to six years, after completing their rice harvest.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The police initially believed the couple might be eligible for land use under the 2016 National Reserved Forest Act, which allows farmers to use forest areas under certain conditions.

They were taken to the Northern Prevention and Suppression Centre for aerial photo verification to ensure fairness. However, upon detailed examination, it was determined that their corn farm did not qualify for exemption and had been in use illegally since around 2017. Consequently, the couple was handed over to the Mae Mo Police Station for further legal proceedings.

This forest is a vital watershed area and contains valuable economic timber. Locals, frustrated with investors hiring influential figures to clear and exploit the forest, have demanded action to prevent further destruction.

Failure to act could lead to severe degradation of the forest and negatively impact the surrounding communities. Officials are gathering evidence to trace and prosecute the masterminds behind these illegal activities, reported KhaoSod.

“Despite our efforts, the investors managed to flee, but we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

