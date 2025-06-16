Fire destroys monk’s residence at Wat Had Poo Dai, Lampang

Suspected electrical fault raises concerns over temple infrastructure

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
Fire destroys monk’s residence at Wat Had Poo Dai, Lampang
Picture courtesy of Naewna

A fire devastated the monk’s residence at Wat Had Poo Dai in Lampang province, with locals unable to control the blaze. The incident, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit, occurred at 6.15pm yesterday, June 15.

Police at the Ko Kha district station in Lampang province received a report of the fire at Wat Had Poo Dai and coordinated with local fire services from Na Saeng and nearby areas to respond. Upon arrival, the blaze was engulfing the two-storey building, which was made of a combination of wood and concrete, providing ample fuel for the fire.

Despite efforts by residents to extinguish the flames, the fire continued to spread. Firefighters took over an hour to bring the situation under control, but the building was completely destroyed.

Picture courtesy of Naewna

Following the incident, Phra Khru Phisut Pattana Pithan, the district chief monk of Ko Kha and abbot of Wat Sala Dong Lan, instructed Phra Plad Kiatichai Kolwatcharasan, the deputy abbot of Wat Na Kaeo Tawan Tok and secretary to the district chief monk, to collaborate with Phra Khru Phisont Atthakij, the subdistrict chief monk of Na Saeng, to investigate the fire.

Phra Plad Kiatichai revealed that before the fire, 56 year old Phra Khru Chote, the abbot of Wat Had Poo Dai, was working on the ground floor of the monk’s residence.

A local noticed smoke emanating from an upstairs window and alerted the abbot. Upon checking, they discovered the fire and immediately contacted the locals and fire services, reported KhaoSod.

After the fire was extinguished, it was found that all items stored in both the upper and lower floors of the residence were completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Lampang Forensic Science Centre 5, though initial assessments suggest an electrical short circuit as the likely cause.

Fire destroys monk's residence at Wat Had Poo Dai, Lampang

