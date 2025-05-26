Mushroom forager dies after cliff fall in Lampang forest

Quiet hunt takes devastating turn sparking urgent rescue

A villager searching for mushrooms tragically fell from a cliff and sustained severe injuries after hitting his head on rocks in a stream.

Despite being rushed to Sobprab Hospital for treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries. Yesterday, May 25, the head of Wiang Kosai National Park, Prawit Jaikam, shared images and a message on social media addressing the incident.

He noted that various mushrooms, including hed thob, hed phor, and hed khai, are currently in season, prompting many locals to forage in the forest. However, he cautioned about the potential dangers, urging for caution due to the steep and rocky terrain which poses risks of fatal accidents.

The photos captured the moment when personnel from Wiang Kosai National Park (Unit 5, Sobprab district, Lampang province) assisted locals in Sobprab subdistrict, Sobprab district, Lampang province. The villagers were foraging for hed phor, also known as hed thob, within the community forest area when the accident occurred.

The victim fell from a steep cliff and struck his head on rocks in the stream below, sustaining critical injuries that eventually led to his death at Sobprab Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

May be an image of 8 people and people climbing

In similar news, a Burmese tourist tragically lost his life on January 1 after falling from a cliff at a waterfall in Songkhla province. The recovery mission took over three hours.

Rangers stationed at the Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary called in the Mittaphap Samakki Foundation rescue team to help retrieve the body of 31 year old Aung Htike, who had plunged from the third tier of the waterfall down to the second. His body became trapped in a rock crevice between the tiers, making the retrieval particularly challenging due to the steep cliffs and rushing water.

Rescue personnel carefully rappelled 10 metres down from the upper tier, secured Aung Htike’s body onto a stretcher, and painstakingly hauled it back up to complete the difficult operation, though further work remained after the retrieval.

