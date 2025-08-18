Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage

Early-morning inferno devastates historic site

Bright Choomanee
Monday, August 18, 2025
Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire engulfed the sanctuary of a well-known temple in Chiang Mai, leaving it in ruins. The blaze, which occurred at Wat Weluwan in Mueang Kaew subdistrict, Mae Rim district, was reported at 3.20am on August 18.

Investigators from Mae Rim Police Station, along with the Phanthong rescue team and Mae Sa Subdistrict Administration Organisation’s disaster prevention unit, arrived promptly at the scene. They brought one fire truck and a team of four officers to tackle the flames.

The fire rapidly spread to the sanctuary’s roof, causing significant damage. The firefighting team managed to control the blaze by 4am.

The sanctuary’s interior was completely destroyed, with the Buddha statues and the principal Buddha image suffering minor damage. The estimated cost of the damages is approximately 3 million baht (US$92,480).

A resident monk recounted seeing smoke billowing from the sanctuary’s roof. Upon closer inspection, he discovered that the fire had already ignited inside and was spreading to the roof, prompting him to alert the officials.

Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit or the lighting of incense and candles within the sanctuary. August 17 was a Buddhist holy day, during which religious ceremonies were held, reported KhaoSod.

Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage | News by Thaiger

It is possible that sparks from the incense or candles fell onto flammable materials, leading to the fire. However, the final cause is yet to be determined, pending further investigation by forensic police from Chiang Mai.

Fire devastates Chiang Mai temple sanctuary with 3 million baht damage | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a historic Saraburi hotel, standing for more than 50 years, was destroyed by a late-night fire on August 5 at 10.20 pm. Police Lieutenant Colonel Paitoon Pankluaymai of Mueang Saraburi District was alerted to the blaze at the I-Nguan Hotel near the local railway station.

He quickly informed his superiors and rushed to the scene with municipal and volunteer firefighters, accompanied by fire trucks and water trucks, to contain the fire.

Bright Choomanee
Monday, August 18, 2025
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
