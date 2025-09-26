Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video)

Emergency crews from two areas team up to control fast-moving blaze

Screenshot from Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook video

A large fire broke out in a residential area off Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok, causing heavy traffic and prompting an emergency response from fire crews in two districts.

The fire erupted off Sukhumvit Road Soi 107 (Soi Bearing 16) yesterday, September 25, causing traffic chaos and prompting an urgent response from fire crews across two provinces.

The blaze was reported at 6.58pm, according to Fire & Rescue Thailand, who posted updates on their Facebook page. The fire broke out in a residential zone in Bang Na Tai subdistrict, within Bangkok’s Bang Na district.

The Bang Na Fire and Rescue Station quickly dispatched a response team, arriving at the scene by 7.04pm, where they discovered the fire had spread between Soi Bearing 3 and Soi Bearing 5.

Pictures courtesy of Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook

Upon arrival, it was determined that the affected area fell under the jurisdiction of Samut Prakan province, just over the Bangkok border. Coordination was swiftly arranged with the Samrong Nuea Municipal Fire Department, and crews from both sides worked together to bring the flames under control.

As the fire intensified, emergency services urged motorists to avoid Soi Bearing 16 to allow fire trucks and rescue personnel clear access. Traffic in the area quickly became gridlocked, with long tailbacks reported along Sukhumvit Road and surrounding lanes.

Officials advised residents and drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the vicinity until the situation was fully resolved. No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, though the extent of property damage is still under investigation, reported KhaoSod.

Photos and videos shared online show thick plumes of smoke rising from behind houses as fire engines battled the flames in the narrow street.

By late evening, fire crews were still at the scene conducting mop-up operations and ensuring no risk of reignition.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

