Four Myanmar workers confess to killing employer over unpaid wages

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 3, 2026, 10:48 AM
50 1 minute read
Four Myanmar workers confess to killing employer over unpaid wages | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo via Amarin TV

Four Myanmar workers were arrested before crossing the border in Chiang Rai yesterday, May 2, over the murder of their employer at a workers’ camp in Mae Rim district, Chiang Mai.

Police arrested Su, Yao, Dam, and Boss, all Myanmar nationals without surnames, at about 1pm. They were charged with jointly killing another person with a knife.

Chiang Rai police intercepted the four suspects near Wat Rong Khun earlier that morning as they were allegedly preparing to flee across the border. They were later transferred to Mae Rim police for legal proceedings.

Police said the killing took place at about 2am on May 1. The victim, 49 year old Somchai, was Shan, also known as Tai Yai, an ethnic group from Southeast Asia, and lived at the workers’ camp with the four suspects who worked for him.

Police arrested four Myanmar workers in a Chiang Mai employer murder case after they were caught trying to flee near the border.
Photo via Thairath

Thairath reported that investigators said the four suspects allegedly planned the killing after a dispute over unpaid wages.

According to police, Su and Yao allegedly slashed Somchai’s throat and stabbed him while he was asleep, while Dam and Boss kept watch. All four suspects fled the camp after the attack.

CCTV footage later showed the suspects leaving the area before travelling to Chiang Rai, where police arrested them before they could cross into Myanmar.

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Police arrested four Myanmar workers in a Chiang Mai employer murder case after they were caught trying to flee near the border.
Photo via Amarin TV

During questioning, the suspects reportedly confessed and said Somchai had withheld their wages, sometimes paying after they asked and sometimes refusing. Police handed the four suspects to Mae Rim investigators for further legal action.

In a similar case, four Myanmar nationals fatally attacked an American man in Bangkok’s Chom Thong district, allegedly after he harassed one suspect’s younger sister.

Police arrested the four at the scene with a 10 inch knife and a 1 metre iron bar used in the attack. All four reportedly worked at a nearby recycling centre and lived in the same dormitory as the American man.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 3, 2026, 10:48 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.