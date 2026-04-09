Butler breaks silence on Teresa Teng’s death in Chiang Mai 31 years on

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 9, 2026, 4:00 PM
134 2 minutes read
Butler breaks silence on Teresa Teng’s death in Chiang Mai 31 years on | Thaiger
Photo by jdxyw via Flickr and HK01

A Thai man, who said he was the butler of Taiwanese singer Teng Li-Chun, recalled the events before her death in Chiang Mai, claiming heavy traffic delayed treatment during a medical emergency.

Teng, one of the most influential Chinese-speaking singers, died on May 8, 1995, while on holiday at a hotel in Chiang Mai province at the age of 42. A Thai doctor reported that she died from heart failure, while several news reports said she had suffered a severe asthma attack.

Thirty-one years after her death, a Thai man identified as Billy gave an interview to Hong Kong news outlet HK01, sharing details he said he had never disclosed before. Billy said he had worked as Teng’s butler.

He claimed the hotel where Teng spent her final hours instructed him not to speak to the media about the case and told him to change his name to avoid being traced.

Billy said the morning of May 8 passed normally and that Teng showed no signs of illness until later in the day. According to him, Teng’s boyfriend, Paul, left the hotel room to buy fruit, leaving her alone in the accommodation.

Thai man recounts death of Teng Li-chun in Chiang Mai
Photo via HK01

At around 3.30pm, Billy said he found Teng in critical condition. He said she suffered a seizure and numbness in her hands and feet, and that an asthma inhaler did not improve her condition.

Billy said he informed her manager, and they rushed Teng to the hospital. He added that traffic congestion in central Chiang Mai delayed the journey and affected the timing of her treatment.

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“We got stuck in traffic on the way to the hospital… She couldn’t be treated in time.”

Teresa Teng
Photo via Facebook/ 鄧麗君 Teresa Teng

According to Billy, police later investigated the case and reported that her symptoms were triggered by taking a shower after exercise. He said he could not provide further details.

Billy added that he felt sorry he was unable to help her and did not know how to provide first aid at the time. He said Teng’s death led him to attend first aid training, having since obtained an official certificate, so he would be prepared to help others in future.

The Taiwanese singer, Teng Li-Chun, or Teresa Teng, was known for her soft voice and broad appeal across cultures. Her best-known songs include The Moon Represents My Heart, Sweet Honey, and I Only Care About You, which remain well-known across Asia to this day.

Teng Li-Chun
Photo via Facebook/ 鄧麗君 Teresa Teng

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 9, 2026, 4:00 PM
134 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.