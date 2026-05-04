Thai man arrested in Chiang Mai over girlfriend’s murder

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 4, 2026, 3:44 PM
189 1 minute read
Thai man arrested in Chiang Mai over girlfriend’s murder | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

A Thai man was arrested in Chiang Mai yesterday, May 3, after the murder of his girlfriend at a condominium in Nonthaburi province.

The victim, 25 year old Panitsuda, also known as Dream, was discovered by her mother in a room on the fourth floor of an eight-storey condominium. The mother reported the incident to Bang Bua Thong Police Station.

Police told Channel 7 that the victim was found lying face down next to a bed, wearing only underwear, with two pillows placed on her head. Items in the room were scattered.

Dream had been living with her boyfriend, 33 year old Nirun, who was not present at the scene. A diary believed to belong to him was found in the room, containing a message stating that someone had attempted to harm him and asking family members to care for his cat and valuables.

Thai woman murdered by boyfriend at Nonthaburi condominium
Photo via Naewna

According to both families, the couple had been in a relationship for more than five years and had lived together for about one year. Their primary source of income is reported to be from their e-commerce store.

Relatives said both of them had mental health issues. Dream reportedly suffered from depression, while Nirun reportedly experienced panic symptoms and believed someone intended to poison him.

His father stated that Nirun had refused medical treatment and did not take his medication as prescribed. The father also said the couple had previously been involved in arguments and physical altercations.

Related Articles
Thai man arrested for murder of girlfriend
Photo via Naewna

Police identified Nirun as the main suspect after reviewing CCTV footage showing him leaving the condominium in a red car. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Suphan Buri province.

Further investigation led officers to a hotel in Chiang Mai, where Nirun was arrested. He was taken back to Nonthaburi for questioning.

Nirun has been charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, which carries penalties including death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.

Latest Thailand News
Truck carrying lithium batteries catches fire, damaging expressway in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Truck carrying lithium batteries catches fire, damaging expressway in Chachoengsao

43 minutes ago
Thai man arrested in Chiang Mai over girlfriend&#8217;s murder | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man arrested in Chiang Mai over girlfriend’s murder

2 hours ago
Property agents are struggling as buyers now can make decisions in 8 seconds using AI | Thaiger Property

Property agents are struggling as buyers now can make decisions in 8 seconds using AI

2 hours ago
2 Thai men arrested over knife-point robbery at Bangkok petrol station | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Thai men arrested over knife-point robbery at Bangkok petrol station

3 hours ago
Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after allegedly ignoring safety warning | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after allegedly ignoring safety warning

3 hours ago
Thailand hits 60-year investment record as Amazon, Google, BYD and others bet big | Thaiger Business News

Thailand hits 60-year investment record as Amazon, Google, BYD and others bet big

3 hours ago
Pork fat spill leaves 5 cars sliding and crashing on Nakhon Pathom bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pork fat spill leaves 5 cars sliding and crashing on Nakhon Pathom bridge

6 hours ago
Rayong man removed from manhole after passerby hears cries for help | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong man removed from manhole after passerby hears cries for help

7 hours ago
What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra ahead of its 2027 launch | Thaiger Technology News

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra ahead of its 2027 launch

7 hours ago
17 year old Thai man killed in sign collapse in extended Songkran event in Saraburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

17 year old Thai man killed in sign collapse in extended Songkran event in Saraburi

7 hours ago
Samut Prakan helicopter crash injures pilot, mechanic | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan helicopter crash injures pilot, mechanic

24 hours ago
Icelandic man found dead under tree on Koh Larn | Thaiger Thailand News

Icelandic man found dead under tree on Koh Larn

1 day ago
Cambodia scam crackdown sends 635 Thais back home | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodia scam crackdown sends 635 Thais back home

1 day ago
Two Japanese nationals caught with meth in Sukhumvit 33 | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Japanese nationals caught with meth in Sukhumvit 33

1 day ago
Koh Pha Ngan raid exposes illegal school, unregistered foreign teachers | Thaiger Crime News

Koh Pha Ngan raid exposes illegal school, unregistered foreign teachers

1 day ago
Korat officials arrested over fake birth certificates for Chinese children | Thaiger Thailand News

Korat officials arrested over fake birth certificates for Chinese children

1 day ago
Police uncover child trafficking at Pathum Thani cat spa | Thaiger Thailand News

Police uncover child trafficking at Pathum Thani cat spa

1 day ago
Nigerian cocaine suspect caught hiding in Bangkok ditch | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian cocaine suspect caught hiding in Bangkok ditch

1 day ago
Mongolian man flees Thonglor cafe with iPhone 17 | Thaiger Thailand News

Mongolian man flees Thonglor cafe with iPhone 17

1 day ago
Four Myanmar workers confess to killing employer over unpaid wages | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Four Myanmar workers confess to killing employer over unpaid wages

1 day ago
Fire crews battle grass fire in Jomtien, Pattaya amid strong winds | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fire crews battle grass fire in Jomtien, Pattaya amid strong winds

1 day ago
Wild elephant attack kills rubber tapper in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Wild elephant attack kills rubber tapper in Prachin Buri

1 day ago
16 restaurants seized in Bang Tao beach encroachment crackdown | Thaiger Business News

16 restaurants seized in Bang Tao beach encroachment crackdown

2 days ago
Thai airlines call for urgent aid as jet fuel costs soar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airlines call for urgent aid as jet fuel costs soar

2 days ago
Couple die in crash; daughter, 5, survives in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Couple die in crash; daughter, 5, survives in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 days ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 4, 2026, 3:44 PM
189 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.