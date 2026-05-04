Thai man arrested in Chiang Mai over girlfriend’s murder

A Thai man was arrested in Chiang Mai yesterday, May 3, after the murder of his girlfriend at a condominium in Nonthaburi province.

The victim, 25 year old Panitsuda, also known as Dream, was discovered by her mother in a room on the fourth floor of an eight-storey condominium. The mother reported the incident to Bang Bua Thong Police Station.

Police told Channel 7 that the victim was found lying face down next to a bed, wearing only underwear, with two pillows placed on her head. Items in the room were scattered.

Dream had been living with her boyfriend, 33 year old Nirun, who was not present at the scene. A diary believed to belong to him was found in the room, containing a message stating that someone had attempted to harm him and asking family members to care for his cat and valuables.

According to both families, the couple had been in a relationship for more than five years and had lived together for about one year. Their primary source of income is reported to be from their e-commerce store.

Relatives said both of them had mental health issues. Dream reportedly suffered from depression, while Nirun reportedly experienced panic symptoms and believed someone intended to poison him.

His father stated that Nirun had refused medical treatment and did not take his medication as prescribed. The father also said the couple had previously been involved in arguments and physical altercations.

Police identified Nirun as the main suspect after reviewing CCTV footage showing him leaving the condominium in a red car. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Suphan Buri province.

Further investigation led officers to a hotel in Chiang Mai, where Nirun was arrested. He was taken back to Nonthaburi for questioning.

Nirun has been charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, which carries penalties including death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.