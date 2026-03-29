Cicada Covid variant prompts caution as cases rise abroad

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 29, 2026, 9:45 AM
64 1 minute read
Cicada Covid variant prompts caution as cases rise abroad | Thaiger

A Thai health official has warned the public to monitor the new Covid-19 variant known as Cicada, which has been detected in several countries including Japan, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

Jessada Boonyawongwiwat, deputy director of Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, said the World Health Organisation has urged caution over the variant due to its potential to spread rapidly and partially evade immunity, though there is no clear evidence it causes more severe illness.

Cicada is a sub-variant of Omicron that carries multiple mutations, particularly in the spike protein, which helps the virus bind to human cells. The mutations could lead to a sharp rise in infections and potentially strain healthcare systems if not kept in check.

Despite the name, the variant has no connection to the insect. It spreads person to person through respiratory droplets, with no evidence of animal carriers.

Symptoms are similar to those seen with Omicron, though some cases may involve more pronounced respiratory issues. Prolonged symptoms such as a chronic cough or extended fatigue have also been reported. The variant’s higher transmissibility may also cause clustered outbreaks.

Cicada Covid variant prompts caution as cases rise abroad | News by Thaiger

Reinfection remains possible even for those who have previously had covid or been vaccinated.

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Those most at risk include the elderly and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart, lung, and kidney disease, as well as those with weakened immune systems. While the variant may not be more severe overall, these groups face a higher risk of complications such as pneumonia.

No widespread outbreak has been reported in Thailand, though health officials say they are keeping a close watch.

Existing vaccines remain relevant in reducing the severity of illness. Health officials advise wearing masks in crowded or enclosed spaces, washing hands regularly, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms, and getting booster vaccinations, particularly for high-risk groups. Getting adequate rest and isolating promptly if symptoms develop are also recommended.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 29, 2026, 9:45 AM
64 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.