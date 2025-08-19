Pheu Thai backs Paetongtarn amid court ruling on leaked audio

Yesterday, August 18, the Pheu Thai Party expressed unwavering support for the suspended Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, ahead of the Constitutional Court’s decision concerning a leaked audio clip.

The party also dismissed the likelihood of the Bhumjaithai Party rejoining the coalition, even if there were changes in leadership.

Visuth Chainaroon, a Pheu Thai list-MP and chief government whip, stated that party MPs remain unworried about the ruling expected on August 29. He affirmed their confidence in Paetongtarn, asserting that her comments during a private call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen were meant to safeguard national interests and maintain peace amidst rising tensions.

He further noted that party morale is robust, negating the necessity for contingency plans, as Paetongtarn acted in good faith and is expected to receive justice.

Visuth minimised legal concerns, explaining that the conversation was outside formal negotiations and that the Thai-Cambodian border situation is under military supervision.

He added that even in the worst-case scenario, Pheu Thai would maintain the premiership, leaving a very slim possibility for the Bhumjaithai Party to re-enter the government.

Should Paetongtarn be removed from her position by the court, the process for selecting a new prime minister will commence. Pheu Thai has another candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, ready for nomination in a House vote.

On the same day, Prasert Jantararuangtong, Digital Economy and Society Minister and Pheu Thai veteran, refuted rumours of Paetongtarn’s potential resignation as premier.

There is speculation that resigning before the ruling might prevent the court from proceeding with the case, allowing Paetongtarn to avoid being found guilty of ethical misconduct.

Paetongtarn faces accusations of violating ethical standards, allegedly attempting to appease Hun Sen by showing willingness to comply with his demands, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has submitted her defence to the Constitutional Court, claiming that comments made during a leaked discussion with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen were intended as negotiation tactics rather than an illicit offer of favours.