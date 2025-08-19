Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man

Photo via Facebook/ Mewadi Dokmai

A Thai woman accused a foreign man, believed to be a British national, of stealing her mobile phone and attempting to steal her car in the Thalang district of Phuket yesterday, August 18.

The woman, Mewadi Dokmai, issued a warning about the man by sharing her story on several Facebook groups and through local news outlets. She said the incident took place outside her workshop, Candlelit Workshop, in the Choeng Thale sub-district of Thalang.

Mewadi posted the warning in both Thai and English, writing…

“Warning alert! This person has been causing trouble and disturbing others. If anyone knows him, or if he is a relative, please take care of him.

Before the incident happened, I parked my car in front of Candlelit Workshop. This man suddenly appeared out of nowhere, tried to talk to me, and attempted to harass me. I refused and told him to leave, but he opened my car, tried to drive it away, and also took my mobile phone. Please beware of this man.”

To support her claim, Mewadi attached a photo of her official police complaint from Choeng Thale Police Station in the comments section, stressing that the story was genuine.

Foreign man accused of trying to steal Thai woman's car in Phuket
Candlelit Workshop | Photo via Google Map

She added that she met another victim of the same foreign man while filing her report at the station. That person claimed the man had also attempted to steal a motorcycle.

Later, Mewadi updated her post, saying the motorcycle owner had caught the foreign man and handed him over to the police. She confirmed he was now in custody but expressed concern that he could soon be released and might reoffend.

Thai woman accuses foreign man of phone theft and car theft attempt
Photo by เอกภพ ทองทับ via Khao Phuket

Mewadi also voiced fears that the man might return to her workshop to harm her, her customers, or steal more belongings.

Another Thai man commented that he had previously encountered the foreigner, who at the time was shirtless and barefoot. He said the man claimed to be from the UK and appeared genuine due to his accent.

Police have not yet clarified the next steps in their legal proceedings against the suspect.

Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man

