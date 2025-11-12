PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine

Prime Minister (PM) of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, visited soldiers injured in a recent landmine explosion in Sisaket yesterday, November 11, and was seen wiping away tears while listening to one of them recount the incident.

Two Thai soldiers, Sergeant Major First Class Thirdsak Samapong and Private Wachira Phantana, were injured after stepping on a landmine while patrolling the border between Thailand and Cambodia on Monday, November 10.

The explosion caused Thirdsak to lose his right leg, and he has undergone two surgeries due to infection. Another soldier reportedly suffered from chest pain.

PM Anutin yesterday travelled to Sappasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani to visit the two soldiers and offer his support.

During a conversation with Thirdsak, the PM was seen wiping away tears as he listened to the injured soldier describe the attack.

At one point, he told the soldier, “Once you are treated, you can return to service,” reassuring Thirdsak would always be supported by government officials and the army despite the loss of his leg.

After visiting the soldiers, Anutin went to the Phu Makhuea Operations Base in Kantharalak district, Sisaket province, to encourage troops on duty.

The incident prompted the PM to suspend a peace declaration with Cambodia, which was signed in Malaysia and overseen by US President Donald Trump on October 26. He later spoke to the media about the government’s position, saying…

“Thailand belongs to us, and the land we stand on is Thai territory. No one can claim sovereignty over our land. It is pointless [to talk] about these matters now. What we have agreed on to move forward towards peace has now ended.

“The Thai government will take actions it sees as beneficial for the country. We will carry out all actions without consulting, negotiating with, or asking permission from anyone.”

The Royal Thai Armed Forces told Thai Rath that the military has not yet responded, despite multiple provocations at the border, and is awaiting government guidance. They emphasised that all troops are prepared and ready to follow official orders.

The army also revealed that the patrol route where the soldiers were injured is a regular route that Thai forces have used several times previously without encountering landmines. They believe the explosive devices were likely placed at the scene only a few days before the incident.