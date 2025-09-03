Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit

A troubling incident has emerged in the Thai monastic community in Phichit province, where a forest monk is alleged to have abused three young boys. This incident has prompted a police report and an investigation.

The events unfolded when a teacher at a school in Thanang subdistrict, Phon Thale district, noticed unusual behaviour among students. Conversations among the pupils indicated that a monk, Phet, from Kamphaeng Phet province, was visiting Wat Krabangdin to meet with the abbot, Phra Kittisak.

The abbot had arranged for Phet to stay in the lower quarters of his residence. Allegedly, Phet lured three male students to the monastery under the pretext of helping with work, offering them a cold water bottle as a lure, and subsequently committed inappropriate acts at night. Concerned parents and teachers reported the situation to the Pho Thale Police Station and took the children to a hospital for medical examination.

A parent stated that one child contracted a sexually transmitted infection and required medical treatment for several months. This incident reportedly occurred in July. Phra Kittisak, the abbot, denied awareness of these activities when approached by reporters.

A 10 year old student, anonymised as A, revealed familiarity with Phet. He described being asked to perform tasks such as dishwashing and sweeping the monastery grounds.

One night, Phet attempted to undress him, prompting A to flee. On a subsequent visit, Phet allegedly attempted similar acts with another child. A’s 12 year old brother, anonymised as B, recounted five instances of abuse by Phet during a durian orchard visit with three monks and four other children. The incidents reportedly led to B contracting an infection requiring extensive treatment.

Child abuse

The boys’ aunt disclosed that she initially allowed them to assist Phet at the monastery, believing he was fond of them and hoping they could contribute to the Buddhist faith. She expressed deep regret and concern over the situation and is pressing for the police to pursue the case fully. Another involved child has not filed a complaint due to parental reluctance.

A school disciplinary teacher revealed that the matter came to light after overhearing student discussions, which led to inquiries and informing the parents. The teacher also mentioned that Phet had sought to teach Buddhism at the school but was denied due to prior knowledge of his behaviour. It is also noted that another child, not reporting the incident, experienced severe emotional distress.

Phra Kittisak, the abbot, maintained he was unaware of Phet’s actions and only knew him as a fellow master’s degree student and a helper in painting the temple. During a call with reporters, Phet denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, locals demanded accountability from the abbot for seemingly defending Phet. They insisted that if Phet is found guilty, Phra Kittisak should be relocated to another monastery, reported KhaoSod.