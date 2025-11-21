People’s Party mulls Bangkok comeback with new contender

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 21, 2025, 4:26 PM
1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Sita Divari Facebook page

The People’s Party, which holds more than 140 MPs, is reportedly preparing for a potential early election by laying groundwork in Bangkok’s political scene.

Party insiders indicate that former MP Sita Divari, also known as “Captain Pun,” is being considered as a candidate for the upcoming Bangkok gubernatorial race.

Sita, a former Thai Sang Thai candidate, re-entered politics in 2022 after a lengthy hiatus. He previously contested the Bangkok governor election under the Thai Sang Thai banner, finishing in seventh place. Despite the result, his strong communication skills, appeal to younger urban voters, and active social media presence were noted as campaign strengths.

The People’s Party is said to view Sita’s potential candidacy not solely as a bid for City Hall, but as a strategic move to build long-term presence in the capital. The strategy aligns with the party’s successful “Lamphun model,” a campaign formula based on strong local alliances and grassroots support.

Bangkok is expected to be a key battleground in the next general election. Although incumbent Governor Chadchart Sittipunt continues to enjoy high approval ratings, especially following his swift response to emergencies like the State Audit Office collapse, some critics point to limited policy progress during his term, according to The Nation.

Sita had stepped back from political commentary since 2023 but recently resurfaced in the public eye after co-founding a poker training company. His renewed visibility has fuelled speculation of a return to the political arena.

While the People’s Party has yet to officially confirm Divari’s candidacy, party sources suggest an announcement may follow the Recharge the People event scheduled for tomorrow, November 22, to Sunday, November 23. A formal reveal is expected by November 26.

In similar news, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signalled he may dissolve the House early if faced with a no-confidence motion, insisting he won’t fall into what he sees as a political trap.

Speaking at Government House, Anutin said his minority government is prepared for scrutiny but warned that a formal debate under Section 151 would likely prompt an early dissolution, before any vote could be held.

