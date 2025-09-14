Cambodian drones spotted near Thailand border, signals disrupted

Tensions persist as drone activity raises border concerns

Picture courtesy of Unsplash

Yesterday, 13 September, the Second Army Region summarised the daily situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border. They noted 12 Cambodian drones flying near the border area. Additionally, signals were successfully disrupted for six of these drones.

The summary, released by their operations centre, provides an update as of 2pm. The overall situation revealed movements from the Cambodian side in certain areas. There were four drone sightings along the border, totalling 12 drones, six of which had their control signals disrupted.

Currently, forces from both sides remain stationed at their respective posts. According to Khaosod, Thai troops are positioned at monitoring points, observing movements from the opposite side and remaining on standby to respond as the situation demands.

In related early developments this year, Thailand had imposed a temporary nationwide drone ban from 30 July to 15 August amid rising border tensions. The measure allowed military forces to neutralise unauthorised drones identified as a potential threat, highlighting the seriousness of drone incursions along the Thai-Cambodia border.

Photo courtesy of NBT World Facebook

Earlier this year, Thai authorities also reported several instances of Cambodian troop movements near the border, prompting increased surveillance and the reinforcement of monitoring posts.

These movements, though non-confrontational, raised security concerns and the need for heightened vigilance. Reports indicate that both sides have also conducted joint assessments to reduce misunderstandings and manage border security more effectively.

Additionally, China denied allegations of supplying drones to Cambodia during the border conflict. The Chinese embassy in Thailand clarified that images circulating online were from a January tech showcase and were unrelated to the current situation. This clarification helped prevent further escalation between the neighbouring countries.

Despite these border tensions, diplomatic engagement continues. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet recently expressed admiration for Thailand’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, emphasising the importance of restoring amicable relations between the two countries. The statement reflects ongoing efforts to maintain security with diplomatic dialogue.

