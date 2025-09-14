Vendor expelled for selling pork as beef in Ayutthaya market

A vendor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya was caught selling pork disguised as beef by applying cow blood to inflate prices. The market owner personally inspected the stall, washed the meat to reveal its true nature, and immediately expelled the vendor, causing a pork-for-beef scandal..

Chatchai Kittichai, also known as “Chatchai Talad Thai,” who runs a market business, shared this incident on his personal Facebook page.

He visited Khlong Thom Bang Pahan market in Bang Pahan district after receiving a tip-off from a concerned citizen about deceptive practices by vendors. The vendors allegedly smeared cow blood on pork and sold it as beef at higher prices.

Upon inspecting the stall, Chatchai found a shop selling red meat (beef) at 120 baht per kilogramme. He washed the meat with clean water, revealing it to be pork, reported by Khaosod.

‘This morning at Bang Pahan market, we expelled the vendor for deceiving consumers by selling pork as beef. The market has ordered the vendor to pack up immediately and barred them from selling again. Police have also been called to investigate,’ Chatchai stated.

In other pork scandals, the Department of Livestock Development raided an illegal slaughterhouse back in June in Nakhon Sawan City, seizing eight pig carcasses weighing over 700 kilogrammes.

Officials said the site violated the Animal Slaughter Control Act 2016, which carries penalties of up to three years in prison or a 200,000-baht fine. Evidence and equipment were confiscated and the case was handed to Mueang Nakhon Sawan Police Station.

Shoppers are advised to look for proper receipts, consistent pricing, and stalls that display inspection or cold-chain credentials. Unusual colour, excessive pooling of dark fluid, or meat that smells metallic after rinsing can be red flags.

If in doubt, avoid the purchase, keep evidence such as photos and receipts, and file a report to OCPB 1166 or the FDA 1556. For slaughtering or sourcing violations, contact the Department of Livestock Development.