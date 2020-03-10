Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus | The Thaiger

Politics
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
Amongst other pressing issues at today’s cabinet meeting, the Thai PM and ministers will consider four economic measures proposed by the Energy Ministry that would assist low-income earners, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.
The measures have been collated and endorsed y the Energy Policy Management Committee for consideration at today’s meeting.
The four measures for consideration include a 3,000 baht refund to each household which paid the 3,000 baht insurance fee for installation of each electricity meter. (Electricity meters ALL work in Thailand whereas the meters in taxis have an almost 100% failure rate)
There are about 21.5 million households and small businesses which have paid the insurance fee. Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong estimates that the meter refund scheme would cost the government about 30 billion baht.
The second recommended measure is to freeze the electricity charge for households at 3.5 baht per unit for up to three months.
The third measure would provide a six month extension of power charge payments for households, small businesses and hotels for April and May.
The proposed measure to provide 2 x 1,000 baht handout stimulus packages to low-income earners for was scrapped by the Thai PM yesterday.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Politics
Thai minister says aide not involved in massive mask-hoarding
Responding to a report on Facebook, the Thai Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow admitted today that his assistant met a man who was reported to be hoarding face masks, but he denied they discussed the mask trade. The post alleged that Thamanat’s close aide had a hoard of 200 million medical masks for resale to China.
He said on his own Facebook page there was a man hoarding masks for sale, but emphasised he has no connection with the man, who he named.
Apparently contradicting himself, he went on to say that his close aide, Pittinant Rak-iad, was advised by a friend to meet the man at the Marriott Hotel in Bangkok’s Pratunam area to discuss a matter involving masks, but they did not make any deal to trade in masks.
According to Thamanat, Pittinant didn’t know the man and it was their first meeting. He claims he instructed Pittinant to ask police to take action against the man. He says that if Pittinant were involved in any such offence, he would support his prosecution.
He also said the story was an attempt to discredit him and seek his removal from the cabinet.
Thamanat, aka Manat Bophlom, was convicted of conspiring to import heroin to Australia in 1994, and sentenced to six years imprisonment. He served four years, then was deported upon his release. Thamanat denies the conviction, and claims he never confessed to the charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai Life
Government launches “Have problems, consult the PM” charm offensive
Thailand’s government yesterday launched a new program, dubbed “Have Problems, Consult the PM,” to allow the public to voice grievances and problems directly to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Prayut welcomed groups representing farmers, civil society and independent entrepreneurs at Government House.
The PM told them that the program is his own initiative at a time of challenges, including Thailand’s economic slowdown and worries about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, and assured them that the government is working hard to alleviate their struggles.
According to the PM, by meeting with the people and hearing their problems directly, the Government will get access to accurate information for use in developing remedies.
It was unclear whether the privilege of addressing the PM directly will extend to foreigners.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus
Health minister won’t say why quarantine order deleted, Facebook account inactive
Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday declined to explain why he removed an order requiring people arriving from 9 countries and 2 Chinese territories designated as high risk areas for the Covid-19 virus to be placed in self-quarantine. According to the quickly deleted document posted on his official Facebook page (now inactive), the nine destinations are “disease areas” and people arriving in Thailand from them could be subject to health measures. He also added his own message that such measures would include a compulsory quarantine.
“Everyone arriving from these nine countries, which have been declared ‘disease areas’ will have to self-quarantine for 14 days without exception. We will fight through this together.”
The countries and territories mentioned are Germany, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy, and Iran.
But just hours after the announcement appeared, the post, and Anutin’s entire page, became inaccessible for no apparent reason.
Despite his clearly visible signature, Anutin, who is also deputy PM, denied any knowledge.
“I’m also wondering how the document ended up there, since I haven’t signed it. It’s still in my room,” Anutin said. “I have to revise it again because the issue of undocumented Thai workers returning from South Korea just came in. I need to look back into the issue before making changes.”
When a reporter pressed him on why he deactivated his Facebook account after publishing the post, Anutin chuckled and tried to divert the question:
“My son wants me to rest,” Anutin said. “In fact, I have many Facebook accounts to communicate with the public. Some of the posts were written by myself, while others by my team.”
The post was shared at least 900 times before it was deleted, and was widely picked up by both Thai and foreign media outlets including CNN, causing much confusion for some travelers.
It's not Anutin's first gaffe related to his communications. In February, he raised many eyebrows by suggesting foreign tourists who don't wear face masks in Thailand "should be kicked out." He later apologised for the remark and only Tuesday said face masks are "not necessary."
