Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus | The Thaiger

Amongst other pressing issues at today’s cabinet meeting, the Thai PM and ministers will consider four economic measures proposed by the Energy Ministry that would assist low-income earners, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.

The measures have been collated and endorsed y the Energy Policy Management Committee for consideration at today’s meeting.

The four measures for consideration include a 3,000 baht refund to each household which paid the 3,000 baht insurance fee for installation of each electricity meter. (Electricity meters ALL work in Thailand whereas the meters in taxis have an almost 100% failure rate)

There are about 21.5 million households and small businesses which have paid the insurance fee. Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong estimates that the meter refund scheme would cost the government about 30 billion baht.

The second recommended measure is to freeze the electricity charge for households at 3.5 baht per unit for up to three months.

The third measure would provide a six month extension of power charge payments for households, small businesses and hotels for April and May.

The proposed measure to provide 2 x 1,000 baht handout stimulus packages to low-income earners for was scrapped by the Thai PM yesterday.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World