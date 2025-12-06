Bangkok to face power outages for maintenance on December 6

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) announced a scheduled power outage across parts of Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi today, December 6, to carry out electrical maintenance and improve service efficiency.

The MEA says the temporary electricity interruption is essential for the safety of workers and to upgrade the 24kV power distribution system. A total of 19 locations will be affected, including roads in central Bangkok and major districts in surrounding provinces.

Areas affected in Bangkok

Luang Phaeng Road , Soi Bang Thet Tham – 9am to 2pm

, Soi Bang Thet Tham – 9am to 2pm Bang Bon 3 Road , Soi 7 (Sky Living Co., Ltd.) – 9am to 4pm

, Soi 7 (Sky Living Co., Ltd.) – 9am to 4pm Sai Mai Road : From the main road to Soi Sai Mai 84/4 – 8.30am to 3pm From Soi Sai Mai 84 to Soi Sai Mai 82 – 8.30am to 3pm From the main road to Soi Sai Mai 84/3 – 8.30am to 3pm

: Charan Sanitwong Road , Soi 38 (S.K. Residence) – 8.30am to 2pm

, Soi 38 (S.K. Residence) – 8.30am to 2pm Itsaraphap Road , Soi 42, sub-sois 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7 – 8.30am to 12pm

, Soi 42, sub-sois 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7 – 8.30am to 12pm Sukhumvit Road : Soi Sawatdi 4 (Sukhumvit 50) to end of Sukhumvit 54/6 – 8.30am to 3.30pm

: Somdet Chao Phraya Road , Soi 1 to inner alley – 8.30am to 10am

, Soi 1 to inner alley – 8.30am to 10am Wisut Kasat Road , Bang Khun Phrom junction to Wat Indharaviharn – 8am to 1pm

, Bang Khun Phrom junction to Wat Indharaviharn – 8am to 1pm Somdet Chao Phraya Road , Soi Uthai to marked area – 8.30am to 2pm

, Soi Uthai to marked area – 8.30am to 2pm Somdet Chao Phraya Road , Soi Dilokchan to within alley – 9.30am to 1pm

, Soi Dilokchan to within alley – 9.30am to 1pm Pracharat Sai 2 Road, Soi Yaowapha to Tao Poon junction – 8.30am to 3.30pm

Areas affected in Samut Prakan

Bangna Garden Road , Soi Bangna Garden 3 – 9am to 2pm

, Soi Bangna Garden 3 – 9am to 2pm Sukhumvit Road : Near Rama Hospital entrance – 8am to 3pm Opposite Suankularb School – 8am to 3pm Soi Thetsaban Bang Pu 121 – 9.30am to 2pm

:

Area affected in Nonthaburi

Sai Yai–Wat Ton Chueak Road, in front of PU foam and metal sheet factory – 8.30am to 3.30pm

Residents in the affected zones are advised to make necessary preparations. For more information, visit the MEA website or call the MEA at 1130.