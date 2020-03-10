Frenchman found hanged at Patong hotel | The Thaiger

Patong
Frenchman found hanged at Patong hotel
A 47 year old Frenchman was found hanged from a hotel balcony in Phuket’s seaside party town Patong yesterday afternoon. Police say they are investigating the grisly incident. Initial reports indicate the man may have been a member of a motorcycle gang, and involved with drugs, though this remains unverified. Officers were called to the scene, in Soi Patong City, near the Patong Hospital, at 1:15pm.
Police and rescue workers found the body of the Frenchman, dressed in only denim shorts, hanged by a rope to a balcony rail on the hotel’s third floor. Police say they found no signs of a struggle, but told reporters his body was being taken to Patong Hospital for further examination.
“I checked his visa with immigration. He entered Thailand legally and did not overstay.”
Police yesterday confirmed that the man checked in at the hotel last Thursday and was scheduled to check out yesterday. Immigration police told The Phuket News “they were baffled”…
“Police are checking footage from CCTV cameras at the hotel and nearby, and questioning witnesses. We have not concluded whether or not the man committed suicide or whether there were any suspicious circumstances involving his death.”
The man’s name was withheld at the time of publication.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran
Patong cancels all official Songkran events
“This year, Patong will not hold any official Songkran festival celebration events at all.”
All official Songkran events in Phuket’s Patong municipality, including the “Songkran on the Beach” play zone and the DJ dance party have been cancelled. Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup made the announcement on her social media channels yesterday.
Patong is the traditional epicentre for Songkran festivities in Phuket, with the beach resort town hosting a variety of celebrations events and entertainment performances on the beach for locals and tourists alike. Festivities were to be held each day and night, from April 11 through 15.
But Chalermluck says the festivities are off.
“This year, Patong will not hold any official Songkran festival celebration events at all. We held a discussion and concluded that we will not hold any official events at all because we want to avoid all risk of COVID-19 spreading, which becomes more likely with large crowds. We will make an official announcement soon.”
Among the official events were the popular sand sculpting competition, the Miss Songkran beauty pageant, traditional Thai dance shows, live music performances and an electronic dance music party on the beach. The large public merit-making events traditionally held at Loma Park in the morning during the Songkran holidays have also been cancelled.
Chalermluck stressed that cancelling official public events did not mean there was a ban on celebrating Songkran in Patong.
“People still can enjoy their water play on Bangla Road. We don’t have any authority to ban people playing with water during the festival. They can if they want to. But please be careful when playing, be polite and safe.”
Thailand has not seen a community spread of the virus, and only confirmed 47 cases, the majority of whom have recovered, but as cases grow across the globe, there is concern that a massive event like the water festival, which could easily draw over a hundred thousand people, would risk spreading the disease further.
Songkran is the Thai New Year Holiday and the single biggest holiday event on the Thai calendar. The events cancelled were the public events, people are of course free to celebrate privately.
SOURCES: The Phuket News | The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids
“All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray.”
Thai police have taken 17 children into protective custody after a series of coordinated raids in Patong. They say the children were being exploited by a human trafficking gang, who beat them with a wire clothes hanger if they did bring home enough money. Jaruwat Waisaya, an assistant to national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, told a press conference in Phuket Town yesterday that the children were taken into protection after raids at four locations in Patong
Officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Division of the Royal Thai Police first raided a home in Patong’s Soi Sila Uthit,where they arrested foreign national Ngo Sun, aged 33, whose nationality was not disclosed, and Thai national 22 year old Suphattra Charoensuk, originally from Koh Samui. Both were wanted on an arrest warrant issued on Friday.
At the house, police found three children and equipment for making flower garlands, which the children were forced to sell. Officers took 14 more children into protection at three other houses, where they also also found equipment for making garlands.
All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray, according to Jaruwat.
“Officers will attempt to track down their parents. From questioning, the children were ‘hired’ by a group of foreigners. They told the children’s parents that they would take the children to work and pay the parents 5,000 baht per month.”
“After parents agreed, they brought the children into Thailand through jungle paths then came to Phuket. They rent houses where they stayed with the children and had children sell items on the beach. Some of the children are younger than 15 years old. They did not have any days off, and some of them worked from the morning until midnight.”
“They did not receive any money from the things they sold. If they could not reach the daily target, which was around 3,000 baht, they were hit with a clothes hanger and forced to work until they did. The investigation began when some of the children could not bear the beatings anymore and fled to other provinces.”
The suspects will be charged with human trafficking.
Throughout a mediaconference, Jaruwat made no mention of any involvement by Patong Police in the raids or the investigation. But Akkanit Danpitaksan, who took the post of Patong Police Chief on January 1, was present throughout.
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Patong
Austrian man dies in Patong condo fall
A 68 year old Austrian man is dead after falling from his 12th floor condominium in Patong. His body was found at about 10 last night, on the ground outside the Patong Night Plaza condominium, where police say he lived alone.
According to his passport he entered Thailand on December 19 on a 90 day visa. Blood pressure diabetes medications were found in his room.
Medications for high blood pressure and diabetes were found in his room. Thai media media report police are investigating and gathering further evidence.
Authorities have notified the Austrian embassy of the death. The body has been sent to Patong Hospital for a postmortem examination. The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | MatichonKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
ไวรัสโคโรน่าล่าสุด ตายแล้ว 1016 ศพ ติดเชื้อทะลุ 4.3 หมื่น แต่มีข่าวดี
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Hotting up in northern Thailand
Thai Airways passengers, flying from ‘at risk’ destinations, now require health certificates
Coronavirus UPDATE: China stabilises, Asian markets recover slightly, Italy goes into ‘lockdown’
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
Frenchman found hanged at Patong hotel
Worst case scenario – Thailand loses 10 million tourists this year
Thai PM Prayut quashes 2,000 baht handout package
Thailand News Today, Monday, March 9, 2020
Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai
Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction
Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills
Thai minister says aide not involved in massive mask-hoarding
The ship without a port – Costa Fortuna heads for Singapore
Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO
Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
- Cancellations3 days ago
Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled over virus fears
- Coronavirus2 days ago
59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”
- Coronavirus1 day ago
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
- Coronavirus3 days ago
21 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off California coast
- Pattaya4 days ago
Motorcyclist crushed by train in Pattaya