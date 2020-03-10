Frenchman found hanged at Patong hotel | The Thaiger

A 47 year old Frenchman was found hanged from a hotel balcony in Phuket’s seaside party town Patong yesterday afternoon. Police say they are investigating the grisly incident. Initial reports indicate the man may have been a member of a motorcycle gang, and involved with drugs, though this remains unverified. Officers were called to the scene, in Soi Patong City, near the Patong Hospital, at 1:15pm.

Police and rescue workers found the body of the Frenchman, dressed in only denim shorts, hanged by a rope to a balcony rail on the hotel’s third floor. Police say they found no signs of a struggle, but told reporters his body was being taken to Patong Hospital for further examination.

“I checked his visa with immigration. He entered Thailand legally and did not overstay.”

Police yesterday confirmed that the man checked in at the hotel last Thursday and was scheduled to check out yesterday. Immigration police told The Phuket News “they were baffled”…

“Police are checking footage from CCTV cameras at the hotel and nearby, and questioning witnesses. We have not concluded whether or not the man committed suicide or whether there were any suspicious circumstances involving his death.”



The man’s name was withheld at the time of publication.

SOURCE: The Phuket News