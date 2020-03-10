Coronavirus UPDATE: China stabilises, Asian markets recover slightly, Italy goes into ‘lockdown’ | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: China stabilises, Asian markets recover slightly, Italy goes into ‘lockdown’
More than 4,000 people have now succumbed to the Covid-19 coronavirus as it continues spreading around the globe. As of 12pm today, 4,027 have died from the virus, there are 114,422 cases confirmed around the world and 64,081 people have fully recovered. Whilst most of the cases and deaths are still in mainland China but the numbers of new cases have dropped dramatically – only 19 in the past 24 hours. Compare this to the middle of January when there were around 2,000 new cases each day.
But the outbreak is reaching a critical phase in other parts of the world – Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Iran, South Korea and the US continue to show concerning growth in recent cases.
• This morning most of the markets around the Asia Pacific have edged higher after novel coronavirus fears and an oil price war sparked a market panic yesterday. Starting downunder, the Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is up 1.6%. It’s now trading nearly 19% below its most recent high, just under the 20% that defines a bear market. China’s Shanghai Composite was flat, remaining in negative territory.
South Korea’s Kospi Index was up 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.6% higher.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 has been the region’s worst performer today, though was last only down 0.5%. Japanese companies report they are also feeling financial pain. Nissan’s vehicle sales in China dropped 80% in February, year on year.
In the US, after initially falling after hours, Dow futures shot up 550 points, or 2.4%. The Dow ended yesterday with its biggest point drop in history, or 7.8%, its worst day since the 2008 financial crisis.
Around the world….
• The Singaporean government is now charging visitors for any coronavirus treatment, the city-state has confirmed three new imported infections, two of which were Indonesians. Indonesia reported its first virus case in early March and officially has only 19 infections compared to 160 in Singapore. Medical experts continue to question how many cases have gone undiagnosed in Indonesia, a country which has also benefitted from a lot of Chinese tourism.
Singapore’s new measures, official came into effect on March 7, when authorities said 2 “symptomatic Indonesian travellers” arrived in Singapore.
• Japan reports 26 additional coronavirus cases. Japan’s Health Ministry announced an additional 26 cases of the coronavirus. The additional cases bring the country’s total to over 1,210 confirmed cases.
• Vietnam confirms one new coronavirus case, bringing the country-wide total to 31. The new case is a 49 year old UK citizen who was on the same Vietnam Airlines’ flight with a previously confirmed patient flying from the UK to Vietnam on March 2. He is the eighth British national and the 10th foreign patient confirmed in Vietnam who was on board the same flight. Of the 31 patients in Vietnam, 16 have now been discharged.
• China has only reported 19 new cases in the past 24 hours, a drastic drop from the peak just a month or two ago. Yesterday was also the third straight day where there were no locally transmitted cases outside of Hubei province, the provincial origins of the virus at the end of December last year.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit healthcare workers, soldiers, police officers, health officials, volunteers, patients and residents in Wuhan today. It will be Xi’s first visit to the city since the coronavirus outbreak began. The visit will likely provide important propaganda value for the Chinese government.
• In South Korea the number of new cases per day continues to drop. The country’s health minister says he was “cautiously expecting we have passed the peak”.
• Europe is now facing a worsening outbreak. All of Italy’s 60 million residents are under a “viral quarantine” protocol meaning restricted movement, school closures, a ban on all public events, and suspended religious services including weddings and funerals. But flights and most public transport are still operating.
The drastic measure of a country-wide lockdown was taken in response to the Italian healthcare system overwhelmed by the flood of patients. Today Italy reports a total of 9,172 cases, overtaking South Korea and becoming the worst outbreak outside of China.
France Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Norway all have over 200 cases.
• The US now has at least 728 cases and 27 deaths, creating panic as the surge hits many states unprepared for the rise in new cases. Many states are declaring states of emergency, and even congressmen are self-quarantining after coming in contact with an infected patient in the past two weeks.
Schools across the US are beginning to close and moving to online classes. Large employers like Amazon are pushing workers out of their offices in virus-hit areas and asking them to work from home.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thai Airways passengers, flying from ‘at risk’ destinations, now require health certificates
Thai Airways is now demanding passengers, departing on their planes from China, Italy and South Korea, to Thailand, provide the national airline with health certificates before they can receive their boarding passes. The announcement was the airlines’ latest reaction to the growing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.
Here’s The Thaiger’s daily Coronavirus update HERE.
The new compliance relates to Thai flights out of….
• Seoul and Busan in South Korea
• Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai in China
• Milan and Rome in Italy
The Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham made the announcement last night. The Facebook post says that the passengers taking flights from those three “at risk” countries must present the health certificates to prove they “are free of the disease”.
Thai Airways’ staff have been instructed to issue boarding passes only to passengers with a valid and recent certificate.
“This was in compliance with an instruction from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
The ship without a port – Costa Fortuna heads for Singapore
After being turned away by Thai and Malaysian authorities, over fears of possible coronavirus patients being aboard, the Costa Fortuna is now heading to Singapore. But Singapore port authorities are not saying if they will allow the ship to dock at this stage.
The operator of the cruise ship Costa Fortuna says it was heading to Singapore to end its journey tomorrow, as planned, after it was turned away from Malaysia and Thailand over coronavirus fears.
The Italian cruise ship attempted to dock in Phuket, Thailand on March 6, but its passengers were denied permission to disembark by Thai officials because it was carrying passengers who had left Italy within the last two weeks.
On March 7, the Costa Fortuna attempted to dock in Penang, south of Thailand in Malaysia in the Malacca Strait, but was denied due to a Malaysian ban on cruise ships.
Italian cruise line owners Costa Crociere claims there were no suspected virus cases among the passengers, but confirmed that their passenger manifesto included Italians. Italy now has the largest number of cases of the virus outside China with 7,375 infections (Monday).
Costa Crociere also announced today that it is cancelling a cruise due to depart on March 10 out of Singapore.
Costa Fortuna is a cruise ship for Costa Crociere built in 2003 on the same platform as Carnival Cruise Lines’ Destiny class. She was refurbished between December 10 – 16, 2018
Costa Fortuna sitting in Patong Bay, unable to disembark its passengersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO
A shocking Facebook video claims to show the moment Thai Airways cabin crew tackle a passenger who deliberately coughed at them. The unverified footage is said to have been taken on a Thai Airways flight in Shanghai on Friday, and was shared online by YouTube user Fugu M.
Reportedly, the plane had already landed at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport, but passengers were forced to remain aboard for seven hours as a result of tighter Covid-19 coronavirusscreening procedures at the airport, which created a backlog.
Some passengers became irate at the delay, and one female passenger showed her anger by deliberately coughing on staff to get them to open the doors.
“One Chinese woman went stir crazy on a Thai Airways flight and deliberately coughed on a female flight attendant to try to pressure staff to open the doors and let her out.”
“[A] Senior male flight attendant was having none of it, warned her, then a scuffle ensued. He was going to put her in cuffs, but eventually chose not to.”
Footage shows the woman being restrained by a steward, while other crew, who can be seen wearing face masks, come to his assistance.
“Stay down! Stay down, please!”
Thailand’s Channel 7 spoke to Thai Airways, who confirmed the incident occurred on March 6 on flight TG664 from Bangkok to Shanghai.
A spokesperson said the plane landed safely at the airport but was notified by ground staff that all passengers and staff would be required to undergo intensive screening procedures and that, due to a backlog, it would be seven hours before they could leave the flight.Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
ไวรัสโคโรน่าล่าสุด ตายแล้ว 1016 ศพ ติดเชื้อทะลุ 4.3 หมื่น แต่มีข่าวดี
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Hotting up in northern Thailand
Thai Airways passengers, flying from ‘at risk’ destinations, now require health certificates
Coronavirus UPDATE: China stabilises, Asian markets recover slightly, Italy goes into ‘lockdown’
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
Frenchman found hanged at Patong hotel
Worst case scenario – Thailand loses 10 million tourists this year
Thai PM Prayut quashes 2,000 baht handout package
Thailand News Today, Monday, March 9, 2020
Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai
Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction
Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills
Thai minister says aide not involved in massive mask-hoarding
The ship without a port – Costa Fortuna heads for Singapore
Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO
Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
- Cancellations3 days ago
Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled over virus fears
- Coronavirus2 days ago
59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base
- Coronavirus4 days ago
More than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket over Italian “risk” tourists
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”
- Coronavirus1 day ago
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention