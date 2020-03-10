Thai PM Prayut quashes 2,000 baht handout package | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai PM Prayut quashes 2,000 baht handout package
Easy come, easy go. Well that was quick. Last Friday’s announcements for 2 x 1000 baht handouts to poorer Thai citizens has been quashed by the PM.
Prime Minister Prayut officially shelved plans to hand out the cash to low income earners. Last Friday the Finance Ministry made the announcement for a new round of stimulus packages to prop up the sagging Thai economy. It’s been flattening out for the past 12 months and now faces additional challenges from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
PM Prayut says the proposed 2,000 baht stimulus package won’t be considered by the Thai cabinet tomorrow… “but other measures were on course for consideration by the ministers” during the weekly cabinet meeting.
Following the PMs announcement, Fiscal Policy Office director Lawan Saengsanit maintained that other measures “would be enough to support the economy over the next three to four months”.
Last Friday the economic ministers gave approval for a new round of 2,000-baht cash handouts for low-income earners, farmers and freelancers.
But the proposal has been roundly criticised on Thai social media with many suggesting the funds would be better spent on combatting the Covid-19 outbreak or handing out more free face masks instead.
And just this morning a poll showed a remarkable 71.2% of respondents flat-out rejected the idea of the new round of handouts as “a misguided priority”.
A new Super Poll survey shows that 71.2% of respondents disagree with the Government’s recently announced plans to hand out two 1,000 baht monthly cash give-aways to low income earners. The new economic stimulus package was announced last week by the finance ministry to help cushion the impact of the sagging economy and threats from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Last Friday’s announcement set out a range of measures to cushion the current financial challenges.
“The Bank of Thailand has been working with other relevant agencies to roll out the first set of measures to different groups. It is particularly important to help SMEs to prevent further impacts on workers. This is the first set of measures, and there will be more later.”
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said the package includes cash handouts, soft loans and other financial assistance, as well as tax benefits, to help both entrepreneurs and the public.
Thailand
Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills
The ministry is also studying ways to lower the price of cooking gas and fuel.
Thailand’s Energy Ministry is examining ways to lower electricity bills for the general public to ease their burden in response to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, according to Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong.
The ministry’s permanent secretary has been asked to call a meeting today with related electricity agencies, including the Energy Regulatory Commission, to discuss the issue.
Sontirat says that, if approved, it will be a three month long measure and will be implemented as soon as possible.
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
Help is on the way: 100 billion baht stimulus package passed
Eyeing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the nation’s already battered economy, the government yesterday approved a stimulus package, anticipated to cost more than 100 billion baht.
The package was approved in a meeting of the Council of Economic Ministers, led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and will be forwarded to the cabinet for approval on Tuesday.
After the meeting, Prayut said the package, lasting two months, will be “temporary assistance.” It includes a wide range of measures such as financial aid for small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tax benefits and other financial policies.
The massive package comes as Thailand’s economy, already in the doldrums for several years due to weakening exports, low investment and more recently, the strengthening baht, is slumping further. The coronavirus outbreak is rubbing salt in the wound, directly hitting the tourism sector, long considered the only lifeline for the beleaguered economy.
Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak admits that the virus has dealt a severe blow to tourism as well as the manufacturing and services sectors.
"The Bank of Thailand has been working with other relevant agencies to roll out the first set of measures to different groups. It is particularly important to help SMEs to prevent further impacts on workers. This is the first set of measures, and there will be more later."
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says the package includes cash handouts, soft loans and other financial assistance, as well as tax benefits, to help both entrepreneurs and the public.
“It’s a temporary, broad-based package to help various sectors.”
For businesses, the package provides soft loans at a 2% interest rate, a debt moratorium and delayed debt repayment, debt restructuring for non-performing loans, lower utility expenses and other costs.
To expedite soft loans, the Government Savings Bank will lend funds to commercial banks at 0.01%, so commercial banks can give loans at 2%.
In addition to this, the package will cover a 2,000-baht handout to low-income earners, farmers and freelance workers at 1,000 baht over two consecutive months.
Bank of Thailand governor, Veerathai Santiprabhob, says the central bank has issued a memo calling on commercial banks to ease debt restructuring criteria under the relief package. The central bank has also called on commercial banks to lower the minimum payment limit for credit card holders to 5% from the 10% ceiling.
Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary to the economic cabinet, says the ministers are also prepared to roll out measures to help airlines and retailers who rent airport space.
He says ministers estimate that the effect of the coronavirus outbreak will last for another six months, and an additional three months will be needed to restore public confidence.
He adds that the economy’s performance in the first quarter will not be positive, as the outbreak has alread slashed the number of foreign arrivals by 50%.
Economic growth stood at 2.4% last year, the weakest in five years, and growth this year is likely to be much lower. Kasikorn Research Centre predicts GDP expansion of just 0.5% mainly because of the outbreak.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
2000 baht handouts for low-income Thais
Thailand’s Council of Economic Ministers today endorsed a Finance Ministry proposal to provide low-income Thais 2000 baht each via an e-payment channel.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said after a meeting this afternoon that there will be a 1000 payment for two consecutive months for low-income earners, farmers and freelancers. The number of people eligible has yet to be calculated.
The cash handout is among the ministry’s first set of relief measures in response to an economy hammered by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The ministry will present the full package to the Cabinet next week.
Uttama previously mentioned other measures including soft loans to commercial banks from the Government Housing Bank to be distributed among affected businesses, and tax incentives to discourage companies from laying off staff.
SOURCES: The Nation | The Thaiger
