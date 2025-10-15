Trump dangles trade deal to push Thai-Cambodian peace pact

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Photo courtesy of 24NewsHD

The US has linked trade talks with Thailand to resolving its border conflict with Cambodia, urging both nations to reach a peace agreement soon.

The Trump administration has thrown a geopolitical curveball into US-Thai trade negotiations by demanding that Thailand resolve its border dispute with Cambodia or face economic consequences.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesperson for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, revealed that the US is linking a peace agreement with Cambodia to progress in ongoing trade talks.

“But what Cambodia has to do first, before we accept the US offer, is agree to the four points that we have raised.”

Photo of Siripong Angkasakulkiat courtesy of NBT Connext

Washington’s latest stance piles pressure on Thailand’s newly approved negotiating team, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, whose main job is to revive the economy ahead of elections expected early next year. Now, securing a truce with Cambodia is at the top of their to-do list.

The US has imposed a 19% tariff on Thai imports, severely affecting one of the country’s largest export sectors. Negotiators are still working through accusations of trade circumvention and other unresolved issues.

Tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border erupted into military clashes in July. A ceasefire was reached after Trump threatened to scrap trade deals unless hostilities stopped. Cambodia later nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with de-escalating the conflict.

Thailand has outlined four preconditions before it will sign any peace deal. These include the withdrawal of Cambodian troops from contested areas, landmine clearance, action against cyber scams targeting Thai citizens, and the resettlement of Cambodians living on the Thai side of the border.

Photo of Sihasak Phuangketkeow courtesy of The Nation

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will meet his Cambodian counterparts in Malaysia on Friday, October 17, ahead of the ASEAN leaders’ summit. He is expected to reaffirm Thailand’s demands.

Malaysia, as ASEAN chair, is working closely with the US to broker a wider ceasefire during the summit. Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said that both nations must clear landmines and remove weapons before any agreement is signed, reported Bangkok Post.

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the peace deal’s ceremonial signing on October 26 during the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. However, the White House has not yet confirmed his attendance.

Anutin reaffirmed Thailand’s willingness to negotiate, but only if Cambodia fulfils its obligations. Cambodia, meanwhile, insists that its citizens have lived in the disputed areas for decades.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.