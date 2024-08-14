Thai PM Srettha removed over serious political ethic violation

Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The Constitutional Court of Thailand today removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office after ruling that he seriously violated political ethics by appointing a former criminal as a minister.

The now-former PM Srettha appointed Pichit Chuenban, a renowned lawyer associated with the Shinawatra family, as the Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office. This decision raised concerns among 40 Senators, as Pichit lacked the necessary qualifications due to a prior prison sentence.

Pichit was sentenced to six months in prison after attempting to bribe court administrative officers with 6 million baht during the consideration of a case involving Thaksin Shinawatra and his wife 10 years ago. Due to this serious offence, Pichit was also removed from the Royal Council of Thailand under Royal Patronage.

Amid the controversy surrounding his appointment, Pichit decided to withdraw from the position on May 21.

“If I am as bad a person as they accuse me of being, I will not enter Parliament.”

Despite his resignation, 40 senators filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court, urging the court to determine whether the 62 year old ex Thai premier’s actions violated the ethical standards expected of the nation’s politicians. The Bangkok-born Srettha was well aware that Pichit lacked the necessary qualifications but appointed him as a minister regardless.

The court announced its verdict today at 3pm, concluding that Srettha’s actions constituted a serious breach of political ethics. As a result, Srettha has been removed from his position as PM with immediate effect.

Next PM being watched

Consequently, a new PM and Cabinet must be selected. Srettha is no longer able to perform his duties as PM but other Cabinet members may continue to serve until a new Cabinet is appointed. The acting PM during this transition is expected to be former Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai.

The 30th PM of Thailand carried out his duties as usual before the court’s verdict was delivered. In an interview with several media outlets this morning, he revealed that he planned to visit a market under the Ploen Chit Bridge in Bangkok this afternoon.

When asked about his concerns regarding the court’s decision, Srettha confessed he was worried.

“I slept well last night but admitted that I worry about everything all the time. However, this issue is beyond my control, so I will let it proceed through the court.”

Stithorn Thananitichot, the Director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok’s Institute, expressed his views on Thailand’s potential new PM during an interview with ThaiRath. He suggested that the position might be filled by the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

However, the new PM could also come from other coalition parties, such as the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, Anutin Charnvirakul, or the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, Prawit Wongsuwon.