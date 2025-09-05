74 year old imposter doctor arrested in Bangkok clinic, shocking colleagues

Fake doctor confesses to spend all saraly to fund gambling habit

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025
81 2 minutes read
74 year old imposter doctor arrested in Bangkok clinic, shocking colleagues | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ฅนมีสี

A Thai man impersonated a doctor to work at a clinic in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok. He confessed that he wanted to earn a high salary to fund his gambling addiction.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 3 received a complaint about the impersonation. The complainant reported that the identity and certificate of Dr Manit Jaruwan were used to apply as a part-time doctor at several clinics.

The complainant considered the impersonation a threat to society, as the suspect not only swindled money from clinic owners but also put patients at risk.

Police conducted further investigation into the complaint and found that the identity thief was a 74 year old man, Boonmak Phansila.

The imposter doctor claimed that he had graduated from the Faculty of Medicine in Beijing, China, and falsely stated that his name had not yet been included in the Medical Council registry because the documentation was still being processed.

fake doctor arrested in lat phrao bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ฅนมีสี

Officers today, September 5, raided the Lat Phrao clinic where the fake doctor was working and arrested him. He confessed to identity theft, saying he found Manit’s documents in a Facebook group where the doctor had shared them to seek part-time work.

Boonmak admitted that he had previously worked closely with doctors and saw that they earned high salaries. Using the fake identity, he managed to earn between 500 and 1,000 baht per hour at the clinic and had been working there for about two months. He revealed that he spent most of his income on online gambling.

Related Articles

Other medical professionals at the clinic were reportedly shocked when they learned the truth. They said they had respected Boonmak because of his age and believed he had been practising medicine all his life.

Thai man poses as doctor working in Bangkok clinic
Photo via Facebook/ ฅนมีสี

One nurse admitted that Boonmak frequently prescribed unusual medicines for patients. She had been suspicious but did not dare to question him out of respect.

However, nurses noted that Boonmak was open to any concerns regarding prescriptions and would make adjustments according to their suggestions.

ThaiRath reported that this was not the first time Boonmak had been caught posing as a doctor. He had previously been arrested twice.

In 2017, Boonmak was arrested in the nursing room of a manufacturer in the eastern province of Rayong and was released temporarily. He later escaped court proceedings and repeated his fraudulent activities at the Bangkok clinic.

Police confirmed that Boonmak will be prosecuted for his past crimes first. For the latest case, officers will gather additional evidence of his illegal activities before concluding his legal punishment.

Latest Thailand News
Agoda names Khao Yai National Park as Asia’s 2nd best rural destination | Thaiger Tourism News

Agoda names Khao Yai National Park as Asia’s 2nd best rural destination

3 hours ago
Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure | Thaiger Cartoons

Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure

3 hours ago
Anutin clinches top job as 32nd Thai PM after tense vote | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin clinches top job as 32nd Thai PM after tense vote

4 hours ago
74 year old imposter doctor arrested in Bangkok clinic, shocking colleagues | Thaiger Bangkok News

74 year old imposter doctor arrested in Bangkok clinic, shocking colleagues

4 hours ago
A guide to the places around the mountains of northern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

A guide to the places around the mountains of northern Thailand

5 hours ago
Pattaya gears up for &#8216;LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025&#8217; charity race | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for ‘LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025’ charity race

5 hours ago
Thai girl repeatedly raped in scheme by grandma to extort money | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl repeatedly raped in scheme by grandma to extort money

5 hours ago
Bangkok pushes waste reform with no mixed waste drive | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok pushes waste reform with no mixed waste drive

5 hours ago
Thai man meditates beside mother’s body after fatal attack in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man meditates beside mother’s body after fatal attack in Khon Kaen

6 hours ago
Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push

6 hours ago
Pattaya cops arrest duo in call centre mule bank account scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cops arrest duo in call centre mule bank account scam

6 hours ago
Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags

7 hours ago
Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote | Thaiger Bangkok News

Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote

7 hours ago
Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash | Thaiger Crime News

Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash

8 hours ago
Pattaya clash: Indian tourist bloodied by transgender’s high heel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya clash: Indian tourist bloodied by transgender’s high heel

9 hours ago
French man stabs himself with scissors at Hat Yai market | Thaiger South Thailand News

French man stabs himself with scissors at Hat Yai market

9 hours ago
Thailand aims for top 100 green tourism status by 2030 | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand aims for top 100 green tourism status by 2030

9 hours ago
Phuket taxi drivers face threats in clash over illegal ride-hailing service | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers face threats in clash over illegal ride-hailing service

10 hours ago
Ex-PM Thaksin pledges return to face court after surprise Dubai trip | Thaiger Politics News

Ex-PM Thaksin pledges return to face court after surprise Dubai trip

10 hours ago
Anutin poised to take top job as PM vote nears | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin poised to take top job as PM vote nears

10 hours ago
Torrential rain lashes Thailand, TMD warns of flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Torrential rain lashes Thailand, TMD warns of flash floods

10 hours ago
Election Commission to reject petition against Pheu Thai Party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Election Commission to reject petition against Pheu Thai Party

1 day ago
Scotsman&#8217;s Thailand trip cut short after ex cancels passport | Thaiger Phuket News

Scotsman’s Thailand trip cut short after ex cancels passport

1 day ago
Airbnb names Phuket’s Rawai Beach in top foodie destination for 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Airbnb names Phuket’s Rawai Beach in top foodie destination for 2025

1 day ago
3 Thais arrested over illegal car insurance, causing 30 million baht loss | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thais arrested over illegal car insurance, causing 30 million baht loss

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025
81 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.