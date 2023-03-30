‘Water Festival 2023’ promotes traditional Thai culture

Picture courtesy of National Today.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced plans to promote traditional Thai culture with a series of events for Songkran under the “Water Festival 2023” banner in four regions between April 13 and 16.

The event is a collaborative effort between TAT, Thai Beverage Public Co Ltd (ThaiBev), and several other partners, including the Culture Ministry, the Royal Thai Navy, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), local communities, and private and government networks.

The chairman of the organizing committee, Suraphon Svetasreni, expressed that the primary objective of the event is to promote Thailand’s traditional culture and elevate the community, reported Bangkok Post. Moreover, the event aims to have Thailand’s Songkran festival added to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.

The four regions where the “Water Festival 2023” event will take place are Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Lamphun in the north, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen in the northeast, and Phuket in the south.

In Bangkok, the event will take place along the Chao Phraya River, where landmarks such as Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram, Asiatique, the Lhong 1919 Riverside Heritage Destination, and Tha Suksayam will host the festivities. The event will include a procession of Buddha images, ancient markets, and other forms of entertainment. Additionally, the Chao Phraya Express Boat will offer free rides at 11 piers from 8.30am to 5pm.

In the north, the Ancient House Chiang Mai on Charoen Pratet Road will host the event, including Lanna crafts workshops. In Lamphun, the event will take place at Phra That Hari Phun Chai, with a procession of Buddha images, musical and choral performances, and a community market as highlights. Traditional Songkran activities will take place at Wat Sa Kaeo and Ban Chiang in Udon Thani, and Wat Chaisi in Khon Kaen.

Phuket will host activities at Wat Maikhao on April 13, and from April 15 to 16, the “Water Festival 2023” event will take place at Phuket Old Town. The event in Phuket will include traditional Songkran activities and various forms of entertainment.

Follow us on :













As the summer season and the Songkran Festival approach Thailand next month, The Thaiger team recommends 10 top destinations to visit in April to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy a great water fight.

The list includes a wide range of interesting places from waterfalls, seas, mountains, and spectacular natural scenery. Check them out, HERE!