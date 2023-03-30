MP and former officer among 18 suspects accused of cheating in police exam

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) made a major breakthrough in the police entrance exam cheating case by arresting 17 out of 18 suspects. A Member of Parliament (MP) from Palang Pracharath Party, a future MP candidate from Move Forward Party, and a former police senior sergeant major who is now on the run, were among the 18 suspects.

Yesterday, the Commander of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Damrongsak Kittipraphat, revealed more details of the Police Sergeant Examination cheating held on November 27 last year. Damrongsak stated that 18 suspects were involved in the incident and 17 of them have been arrested and prosecuted.

Damronsak went on to explain that 725 police sergeant positions opened last year. Each candidate must complete and pass the entrance exam. There were four sets of multiple-choice examinations with a total score of 150 points.

The corrupt practice of the candidates was exposed after the examination. The exam’s answers were shared on the chat application LINE and Facebook groups.

After the investigation, 141 of 1,160 candidates who passed the exam were found guilty. However, 163 people came forward and admitted to cheating. They confessed that a group of people offered them the exam guidelines for a fee ranging from 200,000 to 600,000 baht.

Further investigation revealed that 18 suspects were involved in the cheating scandal, and they were apprehended in nine provinces across the country, including Bangkok, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Si Saket, Payao, Lampang, Prachup Kiri Khan, Phattalung, and Narathiwas.

Only one alleged suspect remains on the run, a former police officer, 57 year old Wachiranusorn Phonphan. According to the commander, Wachiranusorn was charged and prosecuted for the same offence in 2012 and committed the crime again last year.

The other two government officers involved in the alleged cheating included the MP of Lampang province from Palang Pracharath Party, 52 year old Dachai Ekpataphee, and the future MP candidate from Move Forward Party, 49 year old Adisak Sombatkham.

The criminal gang were charged with violating Section 188 of the Criminal Law by damaging, concealing, making away, losing, or rendering useless document of another person which cause damage to such a person or public. They will be punished with imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Damrongsak added that the investigation is still ongoing.