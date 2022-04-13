Songkran
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Songkran, or the Thai New Year, is the the largest and most famous of Thailand’s many traditional festivals. Known for huge water fights and water blessing ceremonies, it’s been celebrated for centuries and is rich in culture and tradition. Every year, the celebrations begin on April 13 and normally last three days until the 15th of April.
The name was inherited from ancient Sanskrit, a language that dates back thousands of years. Songkran combines the words “Song” and “Krant” and refers to the sun beginning a new Zodiac sign. Songkran translates to “entering” and “stepping into.” It’s when the sun exits the sign of Pisces and enters the sign of Aries. “Songkran month” is the event that occurs every month. But according to astrology, when the sun reaches Aries again after 12 months have passed, it’s known as “Songkran year” and will be the solar New Year’s Day.
The festival is highly dependent on water, which symbolically washes away the previous year, allowing people to prepare for the new year. It’s also a time of family reunion, when relatives who have moved away return for the holiday to spend time with their loved ones. During the festival, various traditions are celebrated; but the one tradition it’s most famous for is water splashing. Thai locals and travellers alike drench each other with water using hoses, squirt guns and any other water carrying container.
Locals believe that water is purifying and cleansing: it washes away negativity and problems, and brings good fortune and happiness. According to tradition, the festival began with villagers collecting water that had been poured over Buddha statues for purification. This was then used to bless leaders and family members who were well respected by sprinkling it over their shoulders. A similar tradition continues today with the water blessing ceremony, in which people fill shells with purified water and pour it on the hands of their elders as a sign of blessing and respect.
Songkran is a festival in which family members gather to express gratitude, love and respect, as well as to make merit and pay respects to their ancestors. Giving food to monks is a way of gaining merit. Visiting temples and listening to Buddhist speeches are also both considered a blessing during Songkran. Thais go to temples to pray and bring food to the monks. Locals splash scented water on Buddha statues when visiting different places. Many people also like spreading positive vibes by releasing caged birds into the sky or fish into bodies of water. This occurs throughout the country.
The northern city of Chiang Mai hosts the largest Songkran celebrations, with some events reportedly lasting six days. The infamous Khao San Road is the obvious centre of activities during Bangkok’s modern Songkran festival. The atmosphere in the backpacker zone is electrifying.
In a normal, non-pandemic year, it’s hard to leave your accommodation, whether a hotel or a condo, without experiencing the water soaking chaos and any resistance will quickly fade. On the streets, you’ll find multiple generations getting in on the fun, including children, adults, the elderly and trucks full of teenagers blasting loud music.
Songkran is a national holiday in Thailand. It’s a time for locals who have relocated to other cities or towns to return home and spend time with their families. So if you’re travelling to Thailand during this time, it’s smart to plan ahead because public transportation tends to be packed and accommodations fully booked — at higher than normal prices.
Looking to travel somewhere in Thailand this Songkran? Quickly book your flight on Skyscanner to get the best deals!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
8 year old driving motorcycle dies in accident
Thai monk celebrating Songkran passes out drunk, says he didn’t do anything wrong
301 injured and 47 deaths on Day 2 of Songkran – Seven Deadly Days
BKFC Thailand 2: ‘Iconic Impact’ set for May 7th
At least 53 dead after tropical storm Megi hit the Philippines
More than 180 trains added during Thailand’s Songkran holiday
Thai government to control inflation prices for consumer products
Shorter quarantine times proposed for Thailand. From 7 days down to…?
Where to celebrate Songkran 2022 in Thailand
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Economic aftershocks of Russia’s invasion on Thailand’s economy
Two Thai women escape sinking car after GPS leads them into a canal
80 year old woman dies after falling from the seventh floor of a hospital
Gold valued around 4.5 million baht stolen in Nakhon Ratchasima – VIDEO
Why is Thai New Years 3 Days Long? | Songkran Special
Have a virtual water fight on Facebook and Instagram this Songkran
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
Police arrest Thai OnlyFans star making ฿100K per month
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
Russian tourism staff claims interest in Thailand travel has spiked for Russians
International travellers trickle back into Bangkok, but hoteliers say it’s not enough
Airlines launching direct flights from Phuket to northeast Thailand, and Singapore
CCSA delays easing entry restrictions to Thailand… until after Songkran festival
Why are Thai Airways leasing 3 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft?
Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cannabis1 day ago
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
- Dentists1 day ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
- Press Room2 days ago
Applying or renewing your visa in Thailand made easy with TMT Visa Services Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Russian tourism staff claims interest in Thailand travel has spiked for Russians
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Ministry of Interior urges tight Covid enforcement during Songkran
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Songkran a litmus test for Thailand’s economic recovery, tourism industry revival
Recent comments: