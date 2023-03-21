10 top destinations near Bangkok for summer and Songkran 2023

Khao Sok National Park | Photo by Nina R via Flickr

As the summer season and the Songkran Festival approach Thailand next month, The Thaiger team recommends 10 top destinations to visit in April to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy a great water fight. The list includes a wide range of interesting places from waterfalls, seas, mountains, and spectacular natural scenery.

With Songkran Festival set to be held from April 13 to 15, all the visitors can also participate in water fights and various Songkran celebrations to celebrate the Thai New Year and the annual long holiday.

These destinations are easy to travel to, close to Bangkok, and convenient whether you’re planning for a one-day trip or a longer vacation.

10 recommended places near Bangkok to visit in April 2023

The summer travel guide for April 2023 includes Koh Larn, Koh Kham, Bang Saen Beach, Erawan Waterfall, Kaeng Prachan, Ratchaprapha Dam, Sam Phan Bok, Klong Lan Waterfall, Chumphon National Park, and Klong Thom Waterfall. Check out the travelling details and contact information below.

1. Koh Larn, Chon Buri

Koh Lan, also known as Coral Island, is located 7.5 kilometres from Pattaya. The island has a long history dating back to the Ayutthaya period and was once a pirate hideout. Tourists can enjoy the beautiful white sandy beaches and explore hidden gems such as the coral reef at the other end of the island.

Location: Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province

2. Koh Kham, Chon Buri

Koh Kham is a small island located near Koh Mak on the eastern side of the Gulf of Thailand. Koh Kham is only 500 meters in width and 260 meters long. The island is home to a boutique resort called Ananya Hideaway and is also known for its traditional activities called “Carry a girl into the water,” which is held annually after the Songkran Festival.

Location: Sattahip sub-district, Sattahip district, Chon Buri province 20180

3. Bang Saen Beach, Chon Buri

Bangsaen Beach in Chon Buri Province is a popular destination for both locals and foreigners. The beach is the ideal spot for seaside dining at an affordable price as plenty of local restaurants serving fresh seafood and local cuisine are offered along the beach. Bangsaen Beach is internationally recognised as it was chosen as a shooting location in a music video for the Korean boyband, GOT7. This is the perfect destination for both a day trip and an overnight beach getaway.

Location: Chon Buri province

4. Erawan Waterfall, Kanchanaburi

Erawan Waterfall in Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi Province is the largest waterfall in Thailand. The waterfall is approximately 1,500 meters long and has seven levels. The spot you must not miss is the seventh level of the waterfall which is surrounded by lush forest. Each level offers a unique experience from the incredible and mighty water wall to the small rock pools. Erawan National Park is about an hour’s drive from Kanchanaburi’s city centre.

Location: Tha Kradan Subdistrict, Si Sawat District, Kanchanaburi province 71250

5. Kaeng Krachan, Phetchaburi

Kaeng Krachan is a district in Phetchaburi Province in Thailand. This district is known for its natural beauty, and Kaeng Krachan National Park is one of the most popular destinations for those who want to explore the diverse flora and fauna. The park is also a World Heritage Site. There are several activities to participate such as hiking, camping, and bird watching. Kaeng Krachan is also home to several small villages, including Padang Village which is the hometown of the Karen human rights activist named Pinnapha Prueksaphan.

Location: Kaeng Krachan National Park, Phetchaburi province

6. Ratchaprapha Dam Surat Thani

Ratchaprapha Dam is a popular destination for visitors who visit Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani province. The dam covers an area of ​​165 square kilometres. The signature of the dam is the Cheow Lan Lake or the Guilin of Thailand which is surrounded by towering limestone cliffs and lush forests. Boat tours are available for tourists to explore the lake and surrounding area.

Location: Khao Phang sub-district, Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani province 84230

7. Sam Phan Bok, Ubon Ratchathani

Sam Phan Bok, or the Grand Canyon of Thailand, is a unique geological landscape located in Ubon Ratchathani province. The place consists of a series of water-eroded rock formations that have been formed over millions of years. Visitors can explore the area which is like a natural maze.

Location: Lao Ngam Subdistrict, Pho Sai District, Ubon Ratchathani province 34340

8. Khlong Lan Waterfall, Kamphaeng Phet

Khlong Lan Waterfall is a natural wonder located in Kamphaeng Phet province. It is a multi-step waterfall that cascades down into a pool below. Visitors can hike up to the waterfall and admire the beautiful scenery of the forest along the way. The surrounding forests are home to a wide variety of wildlife making the spot to be a popular destination for nature lovers and trekkers.

Location: Khlong Lan Phatthana sub-district, Khlong Lan district, Kamphaeng Phet province 62180

9. Mu Ko Chumphon National Park, Chumphon

Mu Ko Chumphon National Park is a marine national park in Chumphon. It consists of several islands and is home to a wide variety of marine animals including coral, various species of fish, and sea turtles. Visitors can go snorkelling and scuba diving to explore the underwater world or relax on pristine beaches. The park is also home to several hiking trails which offer beautiful surrounding views.

Location: Hat Sai Ri sub-district, Mueang Chumphon district, Chumphon province 86120

10. Klong Thom Hot Spring Waterfall, Krabi

Klong Thom Hot Spring Waterfall in Krabi offers a natural hot spring for visitors to enjoy. The water flows down from the top of the mountain into the pools below providing a relaxing and rejuvenating experience for visitors. The surrounding forest is home to diverse wildlife. This makes the place a popular destination for nature lovers and trekkers.

Location: Khlong Thom Nuea sub-district, Khlong Thom district, Krabi province 81120

Why “April” is the perfect month for foreigners to visit Thailand

The reason that Thailand draws a lot of foreign visitors to the country during April is its stunning variety of picturesque landscapes that attract outdoor enthusiasts and beach lovers. The country offers something for everyone from the crystal-clear waters and soft sands of its beaches to the verdant forests and majestic mountains.

Furthermore, Thailand’s friendly people, rich culture, and unique attractions make it an increasingly popular destination for tourists.