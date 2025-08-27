Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025: The music festival that transformed Bangkok into a city of sound

Amid the blazing heat of Bangkok’s midsummer, the atmosphere grew even more electric as tens of thousands of fans gathered at IMPACT Challenger Halls 1 to 3 for Summer Sonic Bangkok on August 23 to 24, 2025, to experience the power of music, an energy that transcends borders and languages without limits.

This year, the second instalment of Summer Sonic transformed the city into a festival metropolis, reaffirming its status as one of Asia’s most powerful and exciting global festivals born in Japan

Bangkok painted with the colours of music

That weekend, Bangkok was enveloped in the spirit of Summer Sonic. Outside the IMPACT Challenger, giant LED screens glowed brightly, inviting fans from around the world to step into this universe of music.

Even before the gates opened, streams of concertgoers, both local and international, poured into the venue. Inside, the energy was already alive, starting with the massive Artist Merchandise Zone, stocked with official goods and special memorabilia from countless acts.

Within moments, sold-out signs were already out, reflecting the feverish anticipation of fans who had been waiting for this very moment.

Around the venue, a festival village atmosphere lingered, food courts and rest areas offered a stylish retreat for fans to recharge between sets. The night felt warm and communal, friends raised glasses together, families shared meals, and strangers exchanged smiles. For two days, Bangkok was reborn as a city of music.

Thai soft power on display

In the VVIP and VIP zones, every detail was designed to deliver a luxurious, intimate concert experience. Thai artistry was the centrepiece of the festival’s identity, from colourful tuk-tuks stationed as décor to the monumental Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 logo that quickly became a must-visit photo landmark.

The highlight was a striking tower emblazoned with the Japanese characters “サマーソニック” (Summer Sonic), standing tall as a symbol of cultural celebration. It represented the shining force of Thai soft power, proudly supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), while also reflecting the success and grandeur of a “Japanese festival abroad.”

Excitement filled the air even before the performances began as fans bustled about with merch bags in hand and smiles of anticipation. The venue was better described as a theme park of sound and celebration, a playground of lights, sounds, and shared joy.

On that particular August weekend, IMPACT Challenger was no longer just a concert hall; it became the beating heart of the festival, connecting Bangkok to the global music scene and creating unforgettable memories for fans from every corner of the world.

Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025: Day 1

Immersed in the power of music and historic moments in Bangkok, on August 23, the atmosphere at IMPACT Challenger Halls 1 to 3 was ignited from the very first moment as dozens of artists from around the world and across Asia came together to create a historic night.

Mahanakhon Stage: The beginning of endless energy

Thunderous cheers filled the hall as HITGS opened the main stage of Day 1, pulling the audience straight into festival mode. Their high-spirited performance was the perfect way to kick off Summer Sonic Bangkok.

Next, KIKUO transported the audience into a surreal soundscape, blending floating melodies with synchronised visuals. The breathtaking performance could only be described as akin to a “realm between dreams and reality.”

The mood then shifted once more when BUS because of you i shine took the stage with a powerful performance from all 12 members. Their layered harmonies, coupled with an intricate performance-group choreography, lit up the stage like a kaleidoscope.

The fiery energy continued with BAND-MAID, appearing in their iconic maid outfits but delivering hard-hitting rock. With pounding drums and piercing guitar riffs. Their cute visuals blended perfectly with the toughness of their sound, capped off by electrifying guitar and bass solos.

Energy rising to new heights

The momentum carried on with a show from the legendary Japanese duo, Creepy Nuts. DJ Matsunaga, a world-record-holding turntablist, and R-Shitei, a top-class rapper, turned the hall into a blazing fire as they drew the audience into their world without any language barrier.

Meanwhile, at Thonburi Stage, world-class Japanese beatboxer SO-SO amazed the crowd by creating complete soundscapes, drums, basslines, and melodies, with just one microphone.

Following him, acclaimed Korean indie band NELL shifted the mood with their deep, soulful sound and, dare we say, haunting vocals, inviting the audience to close their eyes and lose themselves in the beauty of music. The stage then closed with NOA, known for their mix of futuristic R&B and pop, switching between Japanese, English, and Korean.

Reaching the peak

When JVKE stepped on stage, his warm piano melodies and emotive voice transformed the hall into a serene, heartfelt moment. Thousands of fans raised their phone lights, creating a dazzling “golden ocean” that was deeply moving.

As soon as the clock ticked 7.40pm, the most anticipated moment arrived. Snow Man brought along their flawless choreography and powerful vocals. even surprising fans by speaking Thai. For the group, this performance marked their first step onto the global stage.

Global music power collides

The energy then shifted once more as 21 Savage made his arrival. Atlanta’s very own, now a global superstar, was met with an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

The night closed with the legendary headliner, Black Eyed Peas. As the intro of I Gotta Feeling blasted, the performance was soon challenged by thousands of screams. Fans jumped in unison like waves, while “Pump It” roared through the venue. And as timeless love songs filled the air, voices of fans, of all ages, languages, and backgrounds, merged into one, like a prayer for the night.

This was the ultimate celebration of the power of borderless music. As Day 1 of SUMMER SONIC BANGKOK 2025 came to a close, the halls still vibrated with happiness, energy, and unforgettable memories.

Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025: Day 2

On August 24, as the festival’s second and final day, and when Bangkok became the global stage for music, leading artists from Thailand, Asia, and across the globe delivered an experience that tens of thousands of fans will never forget.

Held again at IMPACT Challenger Halls 1 to 3, the final day demonstrated just how cultures, music, and emotions transcended borders.

Mahanakhon Stage: Shining with Thai soft power

Day 2 opened with Lamyai Hai Thongkham, a new-generation Thai luk thung singer, who combined traditional luk thung and mor lam styles with a modern touch. Her powerful show, complete with dazzling costumes and a full dance crew, proved that Thai Soft Power can truly shine on the world stage.

She was followed by KickFlip, a rookie 7-member boy group from South Korea ready to emerge as the future of K-pop. Their sharp choreography, bright vocals, and synchronised performance brought the entire hall to its feet early on.

Thonburi Stage: Sounds beyond borders

At the Thonburi Stage, the fire continued with Timmy Xu & Prome, who delivered powerful rock infused with undeniable charm, evoking the essence of a true international festival.

Then came LET ME KNOW, a rising Japanese indie-rock band taking Asia by storm. With emotional guitars and piercing vocals, their sound embodied nostalgic modern, a new wave rapidly spreading across Asia.

In the afternoon, BE:FIRST, the Japanese boy group, took the main stage and kept the audience’s eyes glued to them throughout. Switching between Japanese and English lyrics, their music connected directly with the hearts of many in the crowd.

Next was Thailand’s very own Jeff Satur, who created one of the warmest moments of the night. His emotive vocals and soulful melodies transformed the hall into a sea of stars as thousands of fans raised their smartphone lights.

The energy surged once again with The Rose, the rising Korean rock band. Their music, filled with beauty and power, resonated deeply with the audience as fans across the hall all sang along in harmony.

Igniting the night

As night fell, the hall exploded in screams when BABYMETAL took the stage. Heavy guitar riffs, pounding drums, and got the crowd headbanging. Their performance also marked a triumphant return as a main act at Summer Sonic Bangkok, following last year’s phenomenon on the BODYSLAM stage.

Next, CHANYEOL of EXO brought along a touch of warmth, conversing with fans before transitioning into a performance blending rap and ballad.

The energy hit its peak when Camila Cabello‘s Havana hit the speakers. Followed by Señorita and other hits, her infectious energy could not be overstated, especially when Camila stepped off stage to hold fans’ hands one by one.

Closing a historic night

The grand finale of Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 was none other than global icon Alicia Keys. The hall fell into complete silence, the crowd anticipating as her powerful piano opened If I Ain’t Got You. When Empire State of Mind began, visuals of New York intertwined with Bangkok’s night, creating a moving sense of connection.

At the show’s climax, Thai superstar MILLI appeared as a special guest and was met with deafening cheers from fans.

The night ended with No One, as the entire hall sang along in a massive, emotional chorus filled with tears and joy. Alicia Keys’ performance not only created unforgettable memories but also reaffirmed that Summer Sonic Bangkok is a festival that truly unites people through music.

Thonburi Stage: Showcasing musical diversity

The energy remained strong at Thonburi Stage, which became the hub of Asian and Thai talent, filled with colour and vitality.

From the Philippines, BGYO drew thunderous cheers, while Singapore’s LULLABOY made his debut on this stage with tender pop melodies that enchanted the crowd.

Thai artists shone as well, including Better Weather & Chaladeen, Guncharlie & Fronc, Prae Chanaa, S2, Nevone & D-Na & Wizzle, Motley Flower, and Defying Decay, each delivering powerful performances that showcased Thailand’s unique musical identity.

With music resonating from each corner of the world, Thonburi Stage became the clearest symbol of diversity and connection at Summer Sonic Bangkok

Cementing Bangkok’s global stage status

The energy across these two days has proven that Bangkok has risen as one of the global hubs for music festivals. Without uniting international, Asian, and Thai artists all on one stage, the festival would not have demonstrated the borderless power of music as well as it did.

Organised by Bangkok Connect in collaboration with Paradise E&A and Creativeman Productions, with CI Showbiz as Official Local Partner, Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 showcased its full potential and set a new standard for music festivals across Asia.

Press release