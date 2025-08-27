Thailand to host Tomorrowland festival with 2 billion baht budget

Government backs Thailand as a major EDM destination

Bright Choomanee
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Picture courtesy of Jessey Bijl, Unsplash

The Thai Cabinet has approved a budget of 2 billion baht, equivalent to approximately US$59 million, to host the globally acclaimed electronic dance music festival Tomorrowland in Thailand for the next five years.

Pattaya has been chosen as the prime location for this event, and the official announcement was made today, August 27. The festival is expected to generate at least 12 billion baht, roughly US$354 million, in visitor spending, significantly boosting Thailand’s tourism-driven economy.

Tomorrowland, originally a Belgian festival known for its immersive production and top-notch electronic music performances, attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees from around the world each year. This approval is a significant move in Thailand’s efforts to become a hub for international music festivals, leveraging Pattaya’s vibrant nightlife and well-established tourism infrastructure.

Pattaya, located in Chon Buri province along the Gulf of Thailand, is renowned for its beaches, entertainment areas, and its convenient proximity to Bangkok, approximately 150 kilometres away.

The five-year plan aims to attract both domestic and international tourists, with expectations of a substantial economic impact through spending on accommodation, dining, transportation, and local businesses. Tourism plays a crucial role in Thailand’s economy, contributing approximately 12 to 15% to the country’s GDP.

Pattaya’s selection underscores its capability to host large-scale events, having previously been the venue for festivals like Rolling Loud Thailand and Maya Music Festival.

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Tomorrowland festival

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Tourism and Sports commented, “The decision to bring Tomorrowland to Pattaya shows Thailand’s ambition to elevate its global tourism profile. We expect this event to not only boost the local economy but also showcase Pattaya’s unique appeal to a younger, international audience.”

While the exact dates, specific venue within Pattaya, and lineup for the festival have not been officially disclosed, unofficial proposals suggest the Wisdom Valley area and December 2026 as potential options. The allocated budget will cover expenses related to logistics, infrastructure, security, and promotional efforts to ensure the event aligns with Tomorrowland’s global standards.

The announcement has generated excitement among Pattaya’s locals and business owners, who anticipate a surge in visitors. Hosting Tomorrowland in Thailand fits within the government’s broader strategy to diversify tourism offerings and recover from the economic challenges posed by the global pandemic.

With an expected return on investment six times the allocated budget, the festival is set to reinforce Pattaya’s status as a vibrant destination for music and culture enthusiasts worldwide, reported The Pattaya News.

Bright Choomanee
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
