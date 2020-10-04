Pattaya to host eating contest next weekend, everyone welcome | The Thaiger

Events
Pattaya to host eating contest next weekend, everyone welcome
Pattaya will host a big eating contest next weekend with everyone welcome to join in the fun. Registration is now open for 4 person teams as well as individual contestants to participate in “The War Eating Contest 2020 #1.” The event will be held at the Royal Garden Plaza shopping centre with prizes worth more than 100,000 baht. Even organisers say they expect up to 40 teams to register for the contest on October 10 and 11.
The eating contest requires participants to eat 60 CP brand sausages as fast as they can within 5 minutes with only 5 teams advancing to the final round. Runner-ups can choose to take a further challenge of eating 100 sausages as fast as they can in 10 minutes, with the most amount of sausages eaten the fastest winning the competition.
The team rounds will compete the first day with the individual teams competing the second day. Those who prove themselves to be among the 100 fastest eaters will be challenged to eat 3 x 6 inch Subway sandwiches within 5 minutes. Organisers say the winners will receive a 2 night hotel voucher to the Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, a 20,000 baht and 10,000 baht VIP Gift Card and a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Thailand certificate.
Ripley’s Thailand Facebook Page or www.ripleysthailand.com has all of the info to register. Organisers say the contest is open to all ages, sex and nationalities although minors will need to sign a waiver. There is a 700 baht registration fee which varies depending on the event.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
WARNING: The content below contains photos and videos of self-mutilation that some people may find disturbing.
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival is on this month. Officials say they are asking participants to strictly observe social distancing. Good luck with that! For those who don’t know, despite its name, the festival isn’t exactly known for the vegetarian food. It’s better known, even infamous, for body mutilation, noisy parades and Chinese heritage.
During street processions for the weeklong event, also known as the Nine Gods Festival, so called “mah songs” are known to practice self-mutilation and are said to enter a trance-like state, channeling spirits through their body. “Mah” means horse in Thai, and many suggest the mah song acts like a horse for the spirit to ride.
Many mah songs pierce their checks, ears and lips, some with large swords and thick needles. Some slice their tongues continuously for hours, blood dripping down on the street. Others appear to be in a trace walk barefoot as firecrackers explode on the ground.
Mah Songs march down Phuket’s streets for hours with a team of devotees to help tend to their wounds, adjust the piercings, wipe away drool and blood, and keep them hydrated. It’s understood that devotees wear white as a symbol of purity. It’s also reported that they abstain from eating meat, drinking alcohol and having sex during the weeklong festival.
It seems gruesome, but it’s actually very spiritual. Business owners and locals line the street, some setting up altars. Mah songs stop at each one and do a quick ritual. Some mah songs carry a black flag, waving it over onlookers who bow their heads and place their hands in the “wai” position. Some spend time blessing the elderly and handing out bracelets to children. During a procession last year, a woman held up a bracelet as said “the ‘Spirit’ gave this to my mother.”
This year, the festival will have to be a little different to abide by coronavirus prevention measures. The Bangkok Post says it’s the first festival since the outbreak. The head festival organiser Prasert Fukthongphol says “we will seriously enforce social distancing measures and require all participants to wear face masks.”
The grotesque piercings, noisy parades and visits to the shrine, are good news for Phuket’s tourism and bad news if you’re a vegetable. Many adherents to the Chinese-heritage local festival will go without sex, alcohol and meat for the week of so of the festival. The week of events and ceremonies hopes to scare away the bad gods again but, especially this year, attract some extra visitors to the festival.
Another Vegetarian Festival in Chon Buri has also been given the green light. The event is planned for October 16 to the 26. This year’s main event for the festival will be in Naklua at Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Foundation at the Sein Sua Chinese Temple, but many other events will be around the city throughout the week.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Pattaya News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Phuket Muay Thai fighter is the first Thai national to compete in UFC
The upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night event in Abu Dhabi will feature Thailand’s only national marking her third fight with the UFC, the world’s largest mixed martial arts competition. 24 year old Loma Lookboonme, from Burirram in northeastern Thailand, will fight in the event on October 3, 2020.
Loma is a Muay Thai fighter who has adapted her MMA skills to fight in the UFC where she currently trains at the Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket. Loma qualified for the national team at the age of 19 and has fought in over 12 nations worldwide. She currently trains 6 days a week starting daily at 6:30am with a 3 kilometre run. In the UFC, she will be competing against China’s Angela Lee who is the undisputed champion of the 52 kilogram fist weight category.
Loma’s parents are former Muay Thai fighters and her 2 sisters currently compete as well. She reportedly started training at 8 years old after being inspired by her father, whom she describes as her “hero.”
Like most Thais in such fighting sports, Muay Thai offers a way to rise out of poverty-and fighting for the UFC can be financially lucrative. But Loma says her only Thai sponsor is the gym where she trains, with the rest of her sponsors being from foreign brands. She says she is trying to get more Thai sponsors but feels that maybe she needs to win the UFC first before Thai brands notice her.
Loma lost her last fight and says her new opponent gives her nothing to lose. She says her goal is to get into the Top 10, but is not sure when it will happen. Loma says for now, it would be good to fight against someone in the Top 10 to help her prepare for her future.
FULL INTERVIEW: Thisrupt.coKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Events
Phuket’s ‘Boat Splash’ welcomes everyone for some fun in the sun
Disabled Sailing Thailand are organising Phuket’s first Boat Splash on October 21 off Phuket’s east coast. An on-water meet-up that’s open to everyone, Boat Splash will take place in the waters between Rang Yai Island off Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina, and Cape Yamu.
What originally grew from an idea to offer people with disabilities a safe opportunity to get out on the water on a large leisure craft, has now grown into a fully-inclusive event where anyone can rendezvous off the east coast for an afternoon of fun on the sea and in the sun.
“Accessibility is a huge problem for people with special needs preventing them from taking advantage of opportunities the rest of us take for granted,” says organiser and founder of Disabled Sailing Thailand, Peter Jacops.
“Boat Splash will be a great experience for people with disabilities, some of whom have never been on the water, as they will get to breathe in the sea air, feel what it’s like to be on the ocean and really get a chance to enjoy the wonders of nautical life.”
Boat Splash will take place from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday October 21.
There are no fees involved, everyone and all safe water craft from SUPs, dinghies, jet skis and tenders to sailing yachts, powerboats and superyachts are welcome.
“We have had a great response from the marine industry and people of Phuket. Many charter operators have offered their support and are keen to give back to the community. As a result of the interest, we decided to expand the concept to be an inclusive event that is open to all.”
“Although Phuket is suffering right now, we hope people can come together and enjoy a fun day out on the water. It’ll be a great way to remind us all of what a beautiful place Phuket is and how lucky we all are to live here.”
For more information about Boat Splash, go to facebook.com/events/327317088551361. For more information about Disabled Sailing Thailand, visit disabledsailingthailand.org.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya to host eating contest next weekend, everyone welcome
2 new cases of Covid-19, both Thai returnees from UK and South Africa
Poll shows large majority believe child abuse at schools is not okay
Man ran over by Bangkok-Ubon train in Nakhon Ratchasima province
UPDATE: Trump says he is “starting to feel good” after being hospitalised
Koh Chang hotel agrees to settle dispute with American if he retracts his bad online review
Bangkok Airways offering up to a 20% discount to certain groups of Thais
More Thai airports to be prepared for the arrival of medical tourists
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Pro-democracy leaders banned from speaking at Thammasat University massacre anniversary event
Protest organisers have been silenced for Tuesday’s anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre
Pattaya mopping up after flooding and erosion from heavy rains
UK battles big spike in new Covid-19 cases, but deaths remain low
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
Where’s Boss? Interpol red notice issued to nab the Red Bull heir
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Alcohol ban for the end of Buddhist Lent this Friday
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”
The man who wrote the bad reviews for Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort has a criminal record
Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges -VIDEO
Get a new stamp! Foreigners on a current 30 day visa extension can stay until November 30
New visa amnesty allows foreigners to stay in Thailand until October 31, with 60 day extensions
More categories of foreigners to be granted entry to Thailand
Update on rumoured extension of Thailand’s visa amnesty
Foreign teachers checked by immigration at Sarasas school after alleged student abuse
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
- Business3 days ago
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
- Events1 day ago
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
- Thailand3 days ago
Contestant eliminated from Miss Universe Thailand after manager infiltrates organising committee
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Phang Nga3 days ago
Similan Islands to reopen on October 15 with ‘new normal’ policy
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s Khao San Road re-opening for local trade
Toby Andrews
October 4, 2020 at 4:23 pm
How much do Thais pay?